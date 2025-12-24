December 24, 2025 Traffic Advisory

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

BACK BAY

First Night Boston 2026 – Wednesday, December 31, 2025

The annual First Night Boston celebration will be taking place on New Year’s Eve, Wednesday December 31, 2025. This event will require several parking restrictions relating to logistical and public safety needs.

Parking restrictions will be in place throughout Wednesday on the following street(s):

Cambridge Street - South side (even side), from Bowdoin Street to Somerset Street

Arlington Street - Both sides, from Beacon Street to Boylston Street

Atlantic Avenue - East side, from East India Row to Commercial Street, West side, from Commercial Wharf to Cross Street

Beacon Street - Both sides, from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Blagden Street - Both sides, from Dartmouth Street to Exeter Street,

Boylston Street - North side (Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street, and both sides, from Charles Street to Tremont Street

Cambridge Street - Both sides, from Court Street to Sudbury Street

Charles Street - West side (Public Garden side) from Boylston Street to Beacon Street

Charles Street South - West side (odd side, opposite the Transportation Building) from Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Court Street - East side (City Hall side) from Court Square inbound to Cambridge Street

Tremont Street - Both sides from Court Street to Boylston Street

FENWAY/KENMORE

College Football at Fenway Park, UConn vs Army – Saturday, December 27, 2025

On Saturday, December 27, 2025, Fenway Park will host a football game between UConn and Army. Accordingly, the Boston Police have requested Van Ness Street be posted with a temporary parking restriction to accommodate law enforcement vehicles.

Van Ness Street - Both sides, from Jersey Street to Kilmarnock Street

ROSLINDALE

Canterbury Street Bridge Closure - Friday, September 12 - Until Further Notice

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has announced that the Canterbury Street Bridge will be closing to vehicular traffic on Friday, September 12, at 9:00 p.m. Findings from a recent bridge inspection required the closure of the bridge. The bridge will be closed until further notice. Pedestrian access will be maintained. Traffic should follow the detour signage in place. The primary detour route will utilize Hyde Park Avenue, Cummins Highway, Rowe Street, Brown Avenue, and Seymour Street. The eastbound detour will follow Seymour Street to Brown Avenue to Cummins Highway. The westbound detour will follow Hyde Park Avenue to Cummins Highway to Rowe Street to Seymour Street.

Drivers traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.