Mayor Michelle Wu Announces Executive Order to Protect Bostonians from Unconstitutional and Violent Federal Operations

Mayor Michelle Wu stood together with mayors and city managers from neighboring municipalities to give an update on how the City of Boston and neighboring municipalities are taking steps to address unconstitutional federal operations. She was joined at the event by Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang, Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez, Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson, Newton Mayor Marc C. Laredo, and Somerville Mayor Jake Wilson.

Shortly before the event, Mayor Wu signed An Executive Order To Protect Bostonians From Unconstitutional and Violent Federal Operations, which provides direction to City officials on how to protect residents from illegal federal overreach, prioritizing de-escalation, and reaffirms that Boston will hold anyone accountable who commits violence, property damage, or any criminal conduct in the City, including federal officials.

“Boston stands in solidarity with communities across the region to protect our residents amid the attacks of a reckless and dangerous federal administration,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Our City will take every action to de-escalate, ensure safety, and protect the people of Boston.”

“Cambridge holds a deep responsibility to protect our residents and uphold the values that define us,” said Cambridge City Manager Yi-An Huang. “The federal tactics we have seen around the country have created fear, mistrust, and real risks to public safety. We do not control federal policy, but we will stand up for our community and act to ensure transparency and accountability for federal actions. This Executive Order reinforces our commitment to ensuring that every resident -- regardless of immigration status – deserves dignity, safety, and respect, and can feel safe in their homes, in our neighborhoods, and in our community.”

"Chelsea stands with Boston and Mayor Wu in protecting residents through today's executive order. Over the past year, violent and unconstitutional immigration enforcement has devastated our community. These aggressive tactics have eroded the sense of safety we've worked years to build and spread fear among residents. In Chelsea, we will protect all our community members. As a city of immigrants, we will defend every resident's constitutional right to live free from fear,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez.

“Today, we take a stand by banning civil immigration enforcement operations on city property,” said Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson. “This action is a necessary response to the challenges our communities have faced. We remain dedicated to fostering a safe, democratic environment where the rights and dignity of every resident are protected, regardless of their status.”

“I am proud to stand with Mayor Wu and leaders from communities throughout Greater Boston reaffirming our belief in democracy and the rule of law. The City of Newton is a Welcoming City and will continue to value everyone who lives, works and visits our community,” said Newton Mayor Marc C. Laredo.

“America’s cities and towns deserve to be safe from the federal overreach, chaos, and cruelty unfolding in Minneapolis, and all of us deserve to have our rights protected and the rule of law upheld. It’s clearly up to Congress, states, and local officials to pursue all lawful means to ensure that Minneapolis does not become a nightmarish harbinger for the nation as a whole. I want to thank Mayor Wu for galvanizing our region to uphold the law and support public safety,” said Somerville Mayor Jake Wilson.

The executive order comes in response to the federal government’s reckless deployments of ICE agents to American cities, including Minneapolis and St. Paul, Minnesota, and Portland and Lewiston, Maine. During these ICE surges, federal agents have created chaos, violated residents’ constitutional rights, and perpetrated egregious acts of violence, including the fatal shootings of Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti. ICE agents have consistently engaged in tactics designed to create fear and escalate tension, including illegally racially profiling residents, wearing masks to hide their identities, refusing to identify themselves, entering private homes without warrants, and not using body-worn cameras, all of which jeopardize public safety.

The Executive Order reaffirms that Boston Police will follow longstanding de-escalation practices to ensure public safety in the event of a federal surge and makes clear to residents that Boston’s first responders will render medical assistance if needed. The Order confirms that calling 911 is an appropriate response to unlawful acts, like warrantless entry, and that the Boston Police will engage in de-escalation under those circumstances.

The City of Boston and the Boston Police Department will also release body-worn camera and other City footage depicting violence or property damage by federal officials, consistent with the Massachusetts Public Records Law. The Order confirms that the Boston Police Department will investigate all crimes committed in Boston— including those committed by federal agents—and, if appropriate, we will make referrals to the City’s local law enforcement partners, the Suffolk County District Attorney and the Massachusetts Attorney General.

Additionally, the Order bars federal immigration agents from using City buildings, parking lots, and parks for their operations, bars immigration enforcement in non-public City spaces, and reaffirms that the City’s public buildings, including schools, libraries, senior centers, and community centers are available to residents for designated purposes only.

Finally, the Order directs the City of Boston Law Department to use every legal avenue to confront the federal Administration’s coercive attacks on cities, including through litigation in the event of an unlawful and unconstitutional surge.

In January, Mayor Michelle Wu co-led a coalition of mayors from across the United States to file an amicus brief in federal district court in Minneapolis to stop the Trump Administration's unconstitutional and illegal surge of federal agents into Minneapolis and St. Paul (the Twin Cities). The brief, which supports a lawsuit filed by the State of Minnesota and the Twin Cities, seeks a temporary restraining order to end the occupation by more than two thousand federal agents. ICE’s aggressive enforcement tactics have created mass unrest in the community, undermined public safety, injured several Minnesotans, including children, and led to the death of civilians Renee Nicole Good and Alex Pretti.