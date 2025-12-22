News Release – DOH Urges Caution With Elevated Volcanic Gas Emissions
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO
KENNETH S. FINK, M.D., MGA, MPH
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
DOH URGES CAUTION WITH ELEVATED VOLCANIC GAS EMISSIONS
25-155
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
December 22, 2025
HILO, Hawaiʻi — The Hawaiʻi Department of Health (DOH) urges residents and visitors to take precautions as elevated volcanic gas emissions from the recently paused Kīlauea eruption continue to produce vog (volcanic smog – hazy air pollution caused by the volcanic emissions) that can result in poor air quality across the islands.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Kīlauea summit ended its 38th episodic eruption on December 9. Although the eruption has paused, high levels of volcanic gas create vog conditions that can have far-reaching effects downwind of the summit and can be hazardous to human health, particularly for sensitive populations. Additional eruption hazards may include windblown volcanic glass (known as Pele’s hair) and volcanic rock fragments and ash, which can impact surrounding communities. Air quality can change quickly depending on the amount of emissions from the volcano, wind direction and other meteorological conditions.
Since the eruption first began on Dec. 23, 2024, air quality levels at several air monitoring stations on Hawaiʻi Island, Maui and Oʻahu have varied, with periodic increases in both sulfur dioxide (SO2) and fine particulate matter (PM2.5). While most station readings have indicated good or moderate air quality levels, air monitoring stations located in the southern part of Hawaiʻi Island have at times shown unhealthy air quality levels.
Recommendations during vog conditions:
- Contact a medical provider if symptoms develop.
- Have medications readily on hand.
- Reduce outdoor activities; stay indoors and close windows and doors.
- Set air conditioners to recirculate air.
- The DOH does not recommend the use of respirators by the general public to protect against volcanic gases.
Especially vulnerable people include:
- Individuals with preexisting respiratory conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, emphysema and chronic lung or heart disease
- Children and infants
- Elderly individuals
- People who work or exercise outdoors
- Pregnant women
Guidance for short-term cleanup activities
If you reside in an area that has received ash, Pele’s hair, or tears from an eruptive event, the DOH recommends using a well-fitting N95 (or equivalent) mask to help protect against volcanic ash during cleanup, as well as the use of heavy-duty gloves, long clothing (e.g., long sleeves and pants), shoes and eye protection. Masks are designed to filter particles and do not provide protection against toxic gases such as SO2. Avoid sweeping, blowers, or other mechanical devices that may stir ash back into the air.
More resources
# # #
Media contact:
Kristen Wong
Information Specialist
Hawai‘i State Department of Health
Mobile: 808-953-9616
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.