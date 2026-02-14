DLNR News Release – ALL STATE PARKS AND FOREST AREAS HAVE REOPENED AFTER SEVERE WEATHER, February 13, 2026
ALL STATE PARKS AND FOREST AREAS HAVE REOPENED AFTER SEVERE WEATHER
February 13, 2026
HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) has reopened all state parks and forest areas that were closed to the public due to the severe weather conditions across the state earlier this week.
The two exceptions are:
Forest reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, natural area reserves, Nā Ala Hele hiking trails, game management areas and campgrounds are all open.
Issuance of all state forest camping and state park camping permits has resumed.
