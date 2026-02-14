DLNR News Release – ALL STATE PARKS AND FOREST AREAS HAVE REOPENED AFTER SEVERE WEATHER, February 13, 2026

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES

KA ‘OIHANA KUMUWAIWAI ‘ĀINA

RYAN KANAKA‘OLE

ACTING CHAIRPERSON

ALL STATE PARKS AND FOREST AREAS HAVE REOPENED AFTER SEVERE WEATHER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

February 13, 2026

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) has reopened all state parks and forest areas that were closed to the public due to the severe weather conditions across the state earlier this week.

The two exceptions are:

Forest reserves, wildlife sanctuaries, natural area reserves, Nā Ala Hele hiking trails, game management areas and campgrounds are all open.

Issuance of all state forest camping and state park camping permits has resumed.

# # #