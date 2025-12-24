Submit Release
On the Road With ADOT: 100-plus episodes and going strong

PHOENIX – On the Road With ADOT, a weekly podcast highlighting the Arizona Department of Transportation’s projects, people and initiatives, recently surpassed the milestone of 100 episodes. 

ADOT shares these conversations every Friday at azdot.gov/podcast and most podcast platforms. Most episodes last 10 to 15 minutes. 

This week’s episode features Northcentral District Administrator Jeremy DeGeyter discussing the current Interstate 17 wildlife overpass project and upcoming State Route 260 Lion Springs widening project east of Payson. Other recent episodes have featured:

ADOT launched the podcast in 2022 and in 2024 began weekly production with Public Information Officer Doug Nintzel as host. The most downloaded episode to date features staff members explaining oversize load permits

You can subscribe to episodes of On the Road with ADOT through Apple Podcasts and Spotify, among other platforms. Episodes also are featured each week on the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

