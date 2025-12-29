I-10, I-19 improvements highlight 2026 for Southern Arizona

TUCSON – The new year will be a time for major improvements along the Tucson area’s two freeways, with construction crews finishing an Interstate 10 widening project on the northwest side, continuing another I-10 project southeast of downtown and kicking off an Interstate 19 interchange reconstruction.

The first big change starts with the Arizona Department of Transportation scheduled to complete a project reconstructing and widening I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff Roads, which includes replacing the interchanges at Orange Grove and Sunset Links roads. That’s one of three significant projects ADOT has planned for southern Arizona in 2026, with another project already underway on I-10 between Kino Parkway and Country Club Road. And just south of downtown, ADOT will begin an interchange reconstruction project at I-19 and Irvington Road.

Along 4 miles of I-10 between Ina and Ruthrauff roads, traffic is now flowing smoothly on the newly rebuilt freeway lanes as that project enters its final months. By spring 2026, ADOT will complete the final major piece of the project by opening the reconstructed Sunset Road interchange. The interchange will feature a new I-10 connection eastward to River Road via new bridges, funded by Pima County, that will carry traffic over the railroad tracks and Rillito River.

The public can get updates on the $171 million I-10 project and traffic alerts at azdot.gov/i10ina2ruthrauff.

Southeast of downtown Tucson, ADOT will continue work to widen I-10 between Park Avenue and Alvernon Way. The $600 million project is expanding I-10 from two to three lanes in each direction, including an auxiliary lane between ramps.

The project will also reconstruct the Kino Parkway interchange, remove the existing Palo Verde Road and Irvington Road interchanges and construct a new Country Club Road interchange that will provide access for traffic that currently uses the interchange at Palo Verde Road and Irvington Road to allow for safer traffic movements to and from I-10.

The project includes an I-10 undercrossing to connect the North and South Kino Sports Complex. One improvement has already opened to traffic: a new westbound on-ramp at the Alvernon Way interchange.

Construction began in mid-2025 and will continue through 2028. For more information, please visit I-10KinotoCountryClub.

And on I-19, ADOT will start a project by mid-2026 to reconstruct the Irvington Road traffic interchange to increase capacity and enhance safety. The project will widen Irvington Road to three lanes in each direction and add lanes to the I-19 on-ramps. A new two-lane cloverleaf ramp will improve traffic flow for motorists using eastbound Irvington Road to travel northbound on I-19, while adding a new lane for that ramp to merge onto the freeway.

The project also will improve Irvington Road from Calle Santa Cruz west of I-19 to 16th Avenue east of the freeway, including better access for pedestrians and bicyclists.

ADOT will maintain two lanes of travel in each direction of Irvington Road during the project, which is estimated to cost $80 million and be completed in mid-2028. For more information, please visit azdot.gov/Irvington-I-19-TI.

Beyond Tucson, ADOT has several ongoing or new projects for southern Arizona in 2025.

North of Yuma, ADOT will begin a project in early 2026 to improve three intersections on US 95. The $24.7 million project will construct roundabouts at the intersections with Imperial Dam and Aberdeen roads. The work includes widening US 95 to four lanes at the intersections. Also, the Martinez Lake Road intersection will be widened. The project, between mileposts 43-48, will take about 14 months to complete. For more information, please visit azdot.gov/US95-intersectionimprovements.

And on I-19, ADOT will complete an intelligent transportation systems project between Nogales and Tucson that will include new overhead message boards and wrong-way detection at several locations. For more information, please visit azdot.gov/i19technology.

For more information, please visit azdot.gov/projects.