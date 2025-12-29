Veteran Producer Liu Yixian

BEIJING, CHINA, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- China’s short-form drama market is shifting from rapid user growth to precision-driven operations. Amid widespread challenges of content homogeneity and low retention, veteran producer Liu Yixian has pioneered a user profiling insight system that is reshaping production, distribution, and monetization strategies. His framework has quickly become an industry standard, guiding both top-tier platforms and smaller studios toward demand-driven content creation.From Broad Metrics to Targeted Content DesignLiu emphasizes that China’s 600 million short-form drama users are diverse segments rather than a single audience pool. He advocates designing each episode with independent conflicts and strong hooks every 3–5 minutes to maintain engagement. This approach has led platforms to break long storylines into smaller narrative arcs, improving retention and informing the new Content Creation Guidelines adopted across multiple companies.City-Level Customization Boosts EngagementRecognizing that viewing behavior differs by city tier, Liu introduced region-specific content pacing. For first-tier urban users, shorter, high-density episodes sustain engagement during fragmented viewing; for lower-tier cities, longer episodes with enriched character development enhance immersion. Platforms have implemented “city-targeted push” mechanisms, raising completion rates and lowering acquisition costs. This regionally adaptive approach is now widely accepted across the industry.Freshness Over Formulaic ThrillsData revealed that younger viewers, particularly post-2000s, prefer innovative content over repetitive “revenge” or “rags-to-riches” tropes. Under Liu’s guidance, production teams have shifted focus from piling on “thrill points” to crafting original narratives aligned with user preferences. New evaluation protocols now assess topic innovation and narrative differentiation, significantly improving hit rates; some platforms report doubling their successful project ratio from 15% to 30%.Impact: From Individual Insight to Industry StandardLiu’s user profiling system has become central to China’s short-form drama ecosystem. It informs content creation models, guides targeted distribution, and optimizes monetization strategies including subscription and in-app advertising. For smaller teams, this methodology has enabled profitable, repeatable production cycles. Industry analysts note, “Liu Yixian has established a measurable, replicable framework that moves the sector from luck-driven hits to demand-driven sustainable growth.”ConclusionBy aligning production and distribution with granular user insights, Liu Yixian is helping China’s short-form drama industry evolve from “wild growth” to precision prosperity. As he puts it: “User data is the key to understanding demand; only by knowing preferences can you truly engage viewers.” This philosophy is now a cornerstone of the country’s emerging digital content strategies.

