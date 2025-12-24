UPDATE: Emergency repairs close SR 162 around the clock between Orting and South Prairie

UPDATE Dec. 23: Work to stabilize the embankment on SR 162 between Orting and South Prairie is now complete. The road has reopened.

ORTING – Emergency work to stabilize an embankment on State Route 162 between Orting and South Prairie resumes at 12 p.m., Monday, Dec. 22.

The Washington State Department of Transportation emergency contract with Active Construction, Inc. covers a section of SR 162 near milepost 14. Crews will install large boulders and rock to stabilize the embankment between the roadway and South Prairie Creek.

During the work, SR 162 will close between South Prairie Carbon River Road East and Arline Road East. The emergency project is expected to last up to two days with contractor crews working around the clock.

Local residents will have access to their homes, but there is no access through the work zone. People living north of the work zone will only be able to reach their homes from the north; those to the south will need to approach from the south.

During the week of Dec. 8, WSDOT maintenance crews closed SR 162 twice due to water over the roadway. On Friday, Dec. 19, WSDOT maintenance crews began making temporary repairs by installing large boulders and rock to shore up the roadway.

