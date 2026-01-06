WSDOT, SDOT, Sound Transit, King County Metro prep for major Seattle Revive I-5 construction starting Jan. 9

SEATTLE – The largest active highway preservation effort in Washington state will enter its second year of construction beginning as early as the weekend of Jan. 9-12, with a full closure of northbound Interstate 5 to establish a work zone.

Once the interstate reopens, travelers can expect months of reduced capacity as crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation work to preserve and extend the life of the bridge. Due to the time-intensive nature of removing the old roadway surface, completing structural repairs and placing new concrete, crews must establish a long-term work zone across the bridge. The work zone also helps safeguard the crews undertaking this work.

Leaders from WSDOT, Seattle Department of Transportation, Sound Transit and King County Metro emphasized their shared commitment on Tuesday, Jan. 6, to help keep people and goods moving safely and reliably through the region during construction.

“Preserving the I-5 Ship Canal Bridge is essential to a safe and reliable regional transportation system,” said Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith. “Building on our success from 2025, we know we can manage the traffic impacts of four weeks of lane reductions with thoughtful planning. We’re asking everyone to consider choosing alternate routes, carpooling, adjusting travel times or using transit to help keep everyone moving.”

Angela Brady, interim director, Seattle Department of Transportation shared, “SDOT is here to help you navigate the city during Revive I-5 construction, so you can continue to enjoy everything Seattle has to offer. We encourage everyone to plan ahead, stay informed, and take transit. SDOT monitors the city’s transportation network 24/7, helping keep buses frequent and reliable while also maintaining emergency access. We’ll continue to collaborate with regional partners, manage the public right of way, and communicate with the public to help you get around.”

The Revive I-5: Ship Canal Bridge Preservation project is a multi-year effort that includes repairing and resurfacing the upper bridge deck, replacing aged expansion joints and improving drainage. In 2025, WSDOT started this project by completing early drainage improvements and repairs. In 2026 construction will focus on the northbound bridge deck and in 2027 the southbound bridge deck. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2027.

During this work, close coordination between state, city and transit agencies helps minimize regional impacts and provide travelers with reliable alternatives.

“Whether it’s a trip to work or a Seahawks playoff game, Sound Transit and our partners are working closely to get you where you need to go - and past the traffic,” said Sound Transit CEO Dow Constantine.

Ernest Kandilige, deputy general manager, King County Metro shared, “Metro is here to provide safe, clean, reliable transit to the public and get them where they need to go around Seattle.”

Construction closure details

Starting as early as 11:59 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 9, crews will close all lanes of northbound I-5 from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street to set up a work zone in the two left lanes of the Ship Canal Bridge. When northbound I-5 reopens Monday morning, Jan. 12, a two-lane reduction will be in place until early June. Revive I-5 work will pause and the work zone will be removed for FIFA World Cup matches in Seattle from June 8-July 10, after which work will resume again with more long-term lane reductions through the end of 2026.

The weekend-long full closure for work zone set up depends on dry weather to restripe lanes. That means if the weather is too rainy, crews will reschedule work for the following weekend.

Express lanes will operate “northbound only” during 2026 Revive I-5 construction

During the construction lane closures, the I-5 express lanes will only run northbound 24 hours a day. Those traveling to or through Seattle may experience traffic delays as the express lanes will not run southbound like they typically do during the morning hours. Keeping express lanes northbound only allows WSDOT to balance the regional traffic system more effectively during this work.

Plan ahead and stay informed

People are encouraged to stay informed and plan ahead using real-time travel information from the WSDOT mobile app, the WSDOT Travel Center Map or by signing up for WSDOT's email updates. To help keep everyone moving, travelers are encouraged to find an alternate route, carpool, leave early or stay late, allow for more travel time or try a different travel mode like transit or bike.