Tolling on Northbound SR 167 HOV lane in Sumner begins Jan. 12

SUMNER – Drivers who use the northbound HOV lane on State Route 167 between Sumner and Pacific should prepare for new toll rules beginning Monday, Jan. 12.

The 6-mile HOV lane will convert to an express toll lane to match the rest of the SR 167 express toll lane corridor. The lane conversion — originally planned for October 2025, when the initial toll-system changes took effect — was delayed during work to repair the SR 167 bridge over Third Avenue Southwest. Crews have now completed the necessary repairs, allowing tolling on the HOV lane to be fully implemented.

Carpoolers who want to continue to use the express toll lanes for free must have a Good To Go! account, a Flex Pass set to HOV mode installed in their vehicle, and at least one passenger in the vehicle. Motorcyclists also will need an account and a Good To Go! motorcycle pass to continue using the lanes for free. The updated rules provide a more streamlined and predictable experience for drivers across the region, consistent with the Interstate 405 express toll lanes.

Drivers who use the express toll lanes without an account will be mailed a bill following their trip. They will be charged the higher pay by mail toll rate ($2 more per trip) regardless of the number of passengers in the vehicle. Non-tolled, general-purpose lanes on SR 167 will remain available for drivers who choose not to use the express toll lanes.

Get Good To Go! and a free pass

With these changes, the Washington State Department of Transportation encourages drivers to open a Good To Go! account. It’s free to sign up, and drivers can get a promotional code for free Flex Pass or motorcycle pass while supplies last.

Passes also can be purchased by calling 866-936-8246. Callers should expect longer-than-usual wait times, as account setup and pass purchases typically increase when new rules take effect.

Visit MyGoodToGo.com for more information about account types, including options that require either a credit card on file or a prepaid balance that automatically replenishes.