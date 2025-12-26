Tawuniya Wins 'Digital Insurance Innovation Leadership – Saudi Arabia, 2025' Award from Global Brand Frontier Awards

Saudi Arabia's Tawuniya honored for transforming insurance through AI-powered digital platforms, seamless customer experiences, and pioneering innovation.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Company for Cooperative Insurance ( Tawuniya ) has been named the winner of “Digital Insurance Innovation Leadership – Saudi Arabia, 2025” by the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, conducted by Boston Brand Research & Media . The accolade recognizes Tawuniya’s advances in customer-centric digital services, data-driven underwriting, and enterprise technology modernization that set a new standard for the Kingdom’s insurance sector.“Digital transformation in insurance is no longer a back-office upgrade; it’s a frontline growth engine,” said Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media. “Tawuniya distinguished itself with clear strategic intent, disciplined execution, and measurable outcomes in customer experience and operational efficiency. The company’s roadmap demonstrates how legacy scale and modern architecture can coexist, and compound value, for policyholders, partners, and shareholders.”A statement that reflects the entire Tawuniya Team’s gratitude for this win: ‘pleased to have won the Digital Insurance Innovation Leadership Award, a recognition that further reinforces our commitment to excellence. This recognition reflects Tawuniya’s unwavering focus on customer-centric innovation and its ongoing mission to lead the future of insurance in Saudi Arabia with trust, transparency, and technology-driven excellence.’About The Company for Cooperative Insurance (Tawuniya):Since 1986, Tawuniya has been at the forefront of Saudi Arabia’s insurance sector, pioneering the cooperative insurance model and shaping the future of protection for individuals and businesses across the Kingdom.As the first national insurance company licensed in Saudi Arabia, Tawuniya continues to lead with innovation, customer-centric solutions, and a strong commitment to the cooperative principles. With a legacy built on trust and a vision anchored in digital transformation, Tawuniya remains one of the most influential and forward-thinking insurance leaders in Saudi Arabia.With a wide variety of insurance solutions, including health, mobility, Life & General Insurance, Tawuniya has built unmatched expertise and trust across all customer segments in Saudi Arabia. Through decades of experience, the company has consistently enhanced its competitive edge, service quality, and customer experience, making it the insurer of choice in Saudi Arabia.In recent years, Tawuniya has also established itself as a digital transformation leader in the insurance sector, redefining how insurance services are delivered in Saudi Arabia. Through pioneering initiatives such as Tawuniya Super App, Unified MSME Portal (Tawuniya A’maal), and Predict & Prevent ecosystems (Drive and Vitality), the company has digitized key journeys from policy issuance to claims settlement, leveraging AI, automation, and data analytics to create seamless, customer-centric experiences. These initiatives reflect Tawuniya’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and Vision 2030’s digital economy goals, positioning it as the most innovative and trusted insurer in the region.About Boston Brand Research & Media:Boston Brand Research & Media is a leading global consulting and media firm specializing in brand intelligence, strategic recognition, and high-impact storytelling. The company champions excellence by identifying and celebrating organizations that exemplify leadership, innovation, customer experience, and social responsibility. Through its editorial platforms and annual awards, BBRM serves as a trusted voice on global brand performance and transformation.About the Global Brand Frontier Awards:Founded by Boston Brand Research & Media, the Global Brand Frontier Awards honor outstanding companies and leaders who are reshaping industries and setting new standards across global markets. Known for its rigorous selection process, the awards celebrate innovation, leadership, and a bold commitment to excellence. The 2024 awards recognized top-tier organizations, including Palo Alto Networks, Etihad Airways, AXA IM Select, Standard Chartered, HSBC Philippines, RAKBANK, Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC), Krungthai Bank, Banque Misr, and many more innovators.To nominate your company or business leader for the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, visit: https://www.bostonbrandmedia.com/register-for-the-2025-frontier-awards For more information, please contact:

