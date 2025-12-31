MBANK Honored as 'Innovative Leader in Digital and Sustainable Banking, Kyrgyzstan' - Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025

Maksatbek Ishenbaev (CEO of MBANK) and Toraliev Marat (First Deputy CEO, Group Strategy & Development Officer)

MBANK wins “Innovative Leader in Digital and Sustainable Banking – Kyrgyzstan, 2025” from Global Brand Frontier Awards; MBANK app tops 12M downloads.

We see this award as an incentive to continue developing solutions that create long-term value for customers and the country’s economy.” — Marat Toraliev, MBank's First Deputy CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MBANK , one of Kyrgyzstan's leading digital financial institutions, has been honored with the "Innovative Leader in Digital and Sustainable Banking – Kyrgyzstan, 2025" award from the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, conducted by Boston Brand Research & Media , one of the world's most reputed and highly regarded platforms for recognizing corporate excellence and transformative leadership."MBANK exemplifies what the future of banking should look like: inclusive, technology-led, and deeply sustainable," said Shivakumar, President & CEO of Boston Brand Research & Media. "Their visionary approach to digital transformation, combined with a strong commitment to sustainability, makes them a true pioneer in Kyrgyzstan's financial landscape."This achievement reflects MBANK’s strategic vision and its evolution into a comprehensive financial ecosystem that has over 12 million MBANK app downloads. The bank continues to lead the market through innovative solutions, including cryptocurrency integration, children’s banking products, and lifestyle platforms, while strengthening its brand through customer-centric communication and financial literacy initiatives across diverse audience segments.“The status of a Leader in Digital and Sustainable Banking confirms MBANK’s role as one of the key drivers of digital transformation and sustainable banking in Kyrgyzstan. We see this award as an incentive to continue developing solutions that create long-term value for customers and the country’s economy.” said Marat Toraliev, First Deputy CEO, Group Strategy & Development Officer.About MBANKMBANK’s innovations encompass the digitalization of a broad range of financial services, alongside the development of proprietary acquiring solutions and lifestyle services. By combining advanced financial technologies with everyday digital services, the bank is building a comprehensive ecosystem that goes beyond traditional banking, offering customers seamless, secure, and convenient solutions integrated into a single mobile platform.MBANK is steadily strengthening its position as one of the leading banks in Kyrgyzstan, demonstrating sustainable growth across key performance indicators.MBANK’s superapp downloads has exceeded more than 12 million, making it one of the most widely used banks in the country. The bank’s assets have grown multiple times over recent years, reflecting strong scaling dynamics and a high level of customer trust. According to industry data, MBANK consistently ranks among the top banks in Kyrgyzstan in terms of financial performance and operational efficiency.This growth is driven by active digitalization: the bank continues to expand its remote services, payment solutions, and everyday financial ecosystem, enabling MBANK not only to increase its business performance but also to set new standards for banking services in Kyrgyzstan.As of today, MBANK operates over 85 branches across all regions of Kyrgyzstan, with more than 500 ATMs and more than 4,000 terminals servicing Visa and Mastercard payment cards. The bank also supports four international money transfer systems, providing access to 160 countries in the world.Latest Innovations from MBANK:MBANK continues to lead digital banking in Kyrgyzstan by introducing innovative solutions that make financial services more accessible and convenient. Recent developments include:1. MBANK has launched the first children’s banking service in Kyrgyzstan - MBANK Junior- MBANK Junior is a mobile banking solution for children aged 7 to 16, enabling them to make payments and transfers independently while developing essential financial literacy skills. The service is designed with enhanced security features, allowing parents to monitor and manage their child’s activity through their own MBANK account.2. Through the MInvest cryptocurrency platform, users can buy, store, and transfer cryptocurrency - quickly, securely, and within a familiar banking ecosystem.- MInvest integrates cryptocurrency functionality directly into the mobile app, allowing users to purchase digital assets from the available selection, store them in a familiar banking interface, transfer funds to friends or external wallets via QR code, and manage their cryptocurrency just as easily as traditional banking products.3. MProfi by MBANK is a service for finding verified professionals directly within the bank’s mobile app.- The platform brings together plumbers, electricians, hairdressers, tutors, cleaners, and photographers all in one place. All specialists are verified, with ratings, reviews, and confirmed identities. Users can select a category, view detailed profiles, prices, photos of completed work, and reviews, then contact and pay for services directly - quickly, conveniently, and securely.4. MTicket is a ticketing service within the MBANK app that allows users to purchase electronic tickets for concerts, movies, theaters, festivals, and other events.- The platform brings all available events together in one place, enabling users to select, pay for, and store tickets directly in the mobile app — quickly, conveniently, and without the need for printed tickets.5. MPLUS (Buy Now, Pay Later) is a credit line within the MBANK app that allows customers to purchase goods from partner merchants in installments with 0% interest and no overpayments.- After applying and receiving a credit limit, users can split payments over three months without a down payment. The service offers transparent terms, no additional fees, and a minimum purchase amount starting from 2,000.About Boston Brand Research & MediaBoston Brand Research & Media is a leading global consulting and media firm specializing in brand intelligence, strategic recognition, and corporate storytelling across industries, including finance, technology, healthcare, and energy. Through its data-driven research, editorial platforms, and high-impact global award programs, the firm highlights organizations demonstrating excellence in leadership, customer experience, innovation, and sustainability.Recognized worldwide as one of the most reputed evaluators of corporate excellence, Boston Brand Research & Media empowers brands to gain global visibility and credibility through its flagship Global Brand Frontier Awards program.About the Global Brand Frontier AwardsFounded by Boston Brand Research & Media, the Global Brand Frontier Awards honor outstanding companies and leaders who are reshaping industries and setting new standards across global markets. Known for its rigorous selection process, the awards celebrate innovation, leadership, and a bold commitment to excellence. The 2025 awards recognized top-tier organizations, including AXA IM Select, STC Bank, Tawuniya, ADIB Egypt, Access Bank Tanzania, Gulf Insurance Group (GIG), Krungthai-AXA Life Insurance, and many more innovators.To learn more or to nominate your organization for the Global Brand Frontier Awards 2025, visit: https://www.bostonbrandmedia.com/register-for-the-2025-frontier-awards For more information, please contact:

