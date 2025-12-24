Colle AI Expands AI-Driven Design Automation for Scalable Multichain NFT Creation

Revolutionizing industries through advanced AI solutions and seamless integration.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the multichain AI-powered NFT creation platform, announced a major expansion of its AI-driven design automation framework, strengthening its ability to support scalable NFT creation across multiple blockchains. The update enhances how creative intent is translated into production-ready digital assets, allowing creators to build, iterate, and deploy NFTs at scale without manual configuration or technical bottlenecks.The expanded automation system improves how Colle AI assembles visual elements, applies stylistic logic, prepares metadata, and aligns outputs with chain-specific requirements. By automating these core design processes, the platform reduces repetitive tasks while preserving creative flexibility. Artists, studios, and brands can now produce both single assets and large NFT collections more efficiently, accelerating timelines while maintaining visual and structural consistency throughout the creation process.Integrated across Colle AI’s multichain pipelines, the upgraded automation layer ensures seamless compatibility with leading blockchain networks including Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, BNB Chain, and the XRP Ledger. As assets are generated or refined, the system dynamically adapts formatting, structure, and deployment readiness to meet each network’s technical standards.“Automation should remove friction, not creative freedom,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “By expanding AI-driven design automation, Colle AI empowers creators to scale their ideas confidently while the platform handles complexity across chains.”This expansion reinforces Colle AI’s commitment to delivering intelligent, high-speed creative infrastructure for Web3. As demand for scalable NFT production and multichain interoperability continues to grow, Colle AI remains focused on building adaptive systems that enable creators to move from concept to deployment with speed, precision, and minimal overhead.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

