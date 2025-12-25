Lithosphere Advances Decentralized Infrastructure Roadmap Ahead of Upcoming Testnet Phase

Decentralized blockchain infrastructure and ecosystem tooling

Platform strengthens core systems and automation in preparation for expanded network testing

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lithosphere (LITHO), an AI-powered blockchain ecosystem focused on interoperability and automation, announced progress across its decentralized infrastructure roadmap as it prepares for an upcoming testnet phase. The milestone reflects continued development of core systems designed to support scalable, cross-chain applications and ecosystem growth.Recent advancements center on strengthening Lithosphere’s underlying infrastructure to improve network efficiency, stability, and interoperability. These updates are aimed at ensuring the platform is well-positioned for broader testing, enabling developers and ecosystem participants to interact with decentralized tools in a controlled and performance-focused environment. The upcoming testnet phase will play a critical role in validating these capabilities ahead of further ecosystem expansion.Lithosphere’s roadmap emphasizes automation and intelligence-driven design to reduce complexity across decentralized networks. By refining foundational components prior to testnet activation, the platform aims to deliver a smoother onboarding experience for developers while supporting long-term scalability. These efforts align with Lithosphere’s broader mission to simplify multichain interaction through AI-enhanced infrastructure.“Advancing the infrastructure roadmap ahead of testnet is a key step in building resilient decentralized systems,” said J. King Kasr , Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “This phase allows Lithosphere to validate performance, interoperability, and automation in preparation for wider ecosystem participation.”As Lithosphere moves closer to its testnet phase, the platform continues to focus on delivering a robust foundation that supports innovation, experimentation, and sustainable ecosystem development across multiple blockchain environments.About LithosphereLithosphere is an AI-driven blockchain platform designed to enable scalable cross-chain applications and decentralized ecosystems. By integrating deep learning technology with decentralized infrastructure, Lithosphere provides automated tools and standards that support developers, communities, and multichain innovation. The LITHO token underpins network operations, governance, and ecosystem participation.

