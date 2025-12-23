Project Spotlight: Pavement upgrade for key Holbrook route

HOLBROOK – A key business corridor connecting with Interstate 40 in Holbrook has refreshed pavement thanks to an Arizona Department of Transportation project.

This mile-long stretch of Business 40 (B-40) is home to more than 50 businesses and connects multiple highways to the Navajo Nation.

The $2.1 million project, which began in September 2024, improved a route commonly known as Navajo Boulevard in downtown Holbrook. Crews replaced pavement between Crestview Drive and Joy Nevin Avenue and also paved new sections of concrete across B-40 at Florida and Erie streets, revitalizing the street for both business owners and shoppers.

The project also installed ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps at 24 locations, ensuring all residents can safely move from the street to storefronts.

In coordination with the city, ADOT minimized disruption to businesses by conducting most of the work overnight.

This is another way ADOT works to safely connect people and empower the economy across Arizona, in this case on a major route between Northeast and Central Arizona. The project also supports ADOT’s commitment to protecting Arizona’s investment in pavement.

For more information, please visit Business 40: Crestview Drive - Joy Nevin Avenue Pavement Rehabilitation at azdot.gov/projects > Northeast District.