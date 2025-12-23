RE: Traffic Alert - VT Route 74, Cornwall
This roadway has been fully reopened.
Please drive carefully!
VT Route 74, Cornwall has one lane obstructed in the area of Audet Rd due to a crash.
This incident is expected to last for 1-2 hours. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
