COP30 Marks South America’s Transition into Carbon Capture Execution

Cassandra Dewan, SFLCT Strategic Advisor, with Olivia Powis, CEO of CCSA, during COP30, advancing global collaboration on carbon capture across regions and institutions Professor Raffie Hosein, PhD, SFLCT Industry Advisory Board member, presenting during COP30 in his remit as CCUS–Collaborate Coordinator at UWI–UTT

SFLCT is already mobilizing for COP31 in Türkiye, supported by demonstrated impact through World Bank engagement at COP29 in Azerbaijan and CCS regulatory execution at COP30 in Brazil. We stand ready.” — Fernando C. Hernandez, SFLCT Chairman of the Board

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brazil has reached a final carbon capture gate, marking a first for South America. This position reflects the advancement of the country’s 2024 Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) law and its readiness to deliver South America’s first CO2 injection without enhanced oil recovery by mid-2026. At the United Nations’ COP30 convening, the CCS law advanced through a draft decree, moving it from policy intent toward a framework for project authorization and regulatory enforcement.

This step was informed by the CCS Technical Executive Subcommittee established by Brazil’s Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and acknowledged by the Brazilian government, as documented in the “Journal of Petroleum Technology” (JPT). As a result, policy, capital, and execution converge through the decree.

At COP30, this continuity was reflected for the Society for Low Carbon Technologies (SFLCT) through its envoy and Strategic Advisor, Cassandra Dewan, reflecting SFLCT’s participation on the Subcommittee, which defines the operational framework for carbon capture, transport, and geological storage in Brazil. Dewan also engaged with the MME at COP30, including Renato Dutra, Secretary of Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels at the MME, as documented in JPT.

In parallel, SFLCT was represented through the participation of Professor Raffie Hosein, PhD, a member of its Industry Advisory Board and Coordinator of Carbon Capture Storage Utilization (CCUS)–Collaborate at The University of the West Indies and The University of Trinidad and Tobago, in a COP30-linked session responding to the COP Presidency’s call for non-state actors to deliver tangible outcomes. These engagements reflect institutional continuity between SFLCT’s subcommittee participation at the state level (Track 1) and the COP Presidency’s mobilization of non-state actors (Track 2), positioning SFLCT at the Track 1.5 frontier, where an organization has fluency and can bridge Track 1 and Track 2.

In this capacity, Professor Hosein participated in “What Is the Role of Non-State Actors in Delivering CCS, Including in Latin American and Caribbean Countries,” a session convening Colombia’s national oil company, Ecopetrol; Europe’s Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA); and FS Energia, alongside senior representatives from government, academia, industry, and multilateral institutions focused on translating CCS policy into execution. For context, FS Energia is advancing South America’s CCS project referenced in the opening.

This continuity also underpins SFLCT’s role as officially endorsing the CCUS Latin America Conference in Cartagena, Colombia, where it played a convening role in bringing together institutional stakeholders from across the region and the Caribbean in advance of COP30, and where Professor Hosein also participated. In parallel, Olivia Powis, CEO of CCSA, met with SFLCT Strategic Advisor Cassandra Dewan, advancing coordination between European and Latin American and Caribbean-aligned institutions through the Track 2 pathway. This interaction followed from Powis’ participation on the same COP30 panel in which SFLCT was represented.

These SFLCT–CCSA engagements form a transatlantic multi-institutional fulcrum, affirmed in London in 2024, when Fernando C. Hernandez, Chairman of the Board of the Society for Low Carbon Technologies (SFLCT), publicly announced South America’s first CCS law, directly coinciding with the United Kingdom’s confirmation of $28 billion CCUS investment commitments. Concluding this continuity across COP cycles, SFLCT’s Chairman of the Board stated: “SFLCT is already mobilizing for COP31 in Türkiye, supported by demonstrated impact through World Bank engagement at COP29 in Azerbaijan and CCS regulatory execution at COP30 in Brazil. We stand ready.”

***Publishing Note: The views expressed herein are those of the SFLCT, a federally recognized U.S.-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization operating globally, and do not necessarily reflect the positions of any external organizations referenced. This material is provided exclusively for news reporting, educational, community-impact, and non-commercial purposes. No endorsement is implied. The SFLCT Strategic Advisor referenced is participating in an independent capacity. Image use complies with applicable Fair Use provisions, including transformative use within a contextual and analytical narrative.***

