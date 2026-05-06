EcoPower Source Examines Financing Strategies for Geothermal and Data Center Infrastructure

Sharita M. Humphrey (center) following her opening remarks on “Power, Molecules, and Capital” alongside leaders from Baker Hughes, SLB, Honeywell, Syzygy, Rystad Energy, and the Society for Low Carbon Technologies Humphrey addressing attendees during the Society for Low Carbon Technologies convening on energy, infrastructure, and capital deployment

Project bankability, from geology to cloud, requires financial discipline to turn geothermal and data center projects into scalable assets” — Sharita M. Humphrey, CEO of EcoPower Source

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Geothermal and Data Centers enter a new dawn, Sharita M. Humphrey, the CEO of EcoPower Source (EcoPower), is executing a disciplined transition, extending the analytical rigor of her tenure as a government auditor into the financing architecture of emerging energy and digital infrastructure. Recognized by Martha Stewart for her financial prowess and established as a LinkedIn Top Voice, Sharita is fusing these domains.

This trajectory is reflected at the 2026 Geothermal Rising Technical Symposium, where she co-presented with geothermal authority Jay Egg, who has over 35 years of experience. Their session on “Shallow Geothermal Opportunities” focused on de-risking subsurface solutions required to power urban centers and provide reliable baseload demand, with clear applicability to data centers.

In 2021, the foundation seen today was recognized when Fort Bend County, Texas, officially declared August 24 as “Sharita M. Humphrey Day,” honoring her work helping individuals and entrepreneurs understand, manage, and access capital. That same financial discipline extends from her role as a U.S. Department of State Speaking Expert for Entrepreneurs on Financial Literacy and is now proving crucial as geothermal projects move from concept to bankable assets.

This capability places her at the fulcrum of rural resilience and urban expansion. In rural communities, she leverages her auditing background to de-risk initiatives, structuring transparent and sustainable financing mechanisms that support long-term local economic stability, as she advances her company’s mandate in data center development backed by geothermal. In large to megacity contexts, she activates high-level financing pathways to scale the infrastructure that powers the digital economy, ensuring urban baseload power is both green and reliable. By aligning her prior selection as a financial expert with the fluency of the energy sector, Humphrey is financing the infrastructure required for this next phase of energy and compute convergence.

Unsurprisingly, Humphrey delivered opening remarks for the panel event, setting the scene for “Power, Molecules, and Capital: Shaping the Next Energy and Low-Carbon Cycle,” hosted by the Society for Low Carbon Technologies (reference opening image). She opened for multinational corporates such as Honeywell, Baker Hughes, Rystad Energy, and SLB New Energy and Industrial, alongside the inclusion of the scale-up Syzygy deploying a first-of-a-kind project in South America.

As an appointed member of the SFLCT, this engagement reflects an expansion of her scope across two domains central to this event, power and capital: the reshaping of global low-carbon systems through geothermal energy and the critical baseload requirements of data centers.

As her company enters scale-up mode, her experience and role as a Google for Startups Accelerator Mentor align with the increasing focus by technology companies on reliable power, reinforcing geothermal’s role in supporting that demand. By applying her auditing roots with these high-tech mandates, Humphrey is architecting the infrastructure required to support this next phase of energy and compute convergence. She outlines how EcoPower strengthens its role as a project developer and concludes by stating that “Project bankability, from geology to cloud, requires financial discipline to turn geothermal and data center projects into scalable assets.”

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