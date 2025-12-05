From Brazil to Colombia: Charting a CCUS Blueprint Ahead of COP30

SFLCT advisory board member Cecilia Romeu of Uruguay’s ANCAP (second from left) on a pivotal CCUS panel with Colombia’s ANH, Ohio State University, and Brazil’s Federal Senate The SFLCT’s then Vice Chair, Alessandra Simone (left), on the “CCUS in the Market: Commercialization Strategies and Investment Opportunities” topical luncheon panel Professor Raffie Hosein (second from left), SFLCT advisory board member and Coordinator of CCUS–Collaborate, with panelists from Ecopetrol, Ryder Scott, Computer Modelling Group, and Terra Carbon Development

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Low Carbon Technologies (SFLCT), whose footprint spans from Pakistan to Panama, reaffirmed its regional commitment to advancing carbon management in the Americas by endorsing the second Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage (CCUS) Latin America Conference, held in Cartagena, Colombia. This follows SFLCT’s formal endorsement of the inaugural CCUS Latin America Conference in 2024, hosted in Rio de Janeiro and backed by the Brazilian government, which convened 172 organizations and 19 countries.

SFLCT’s collaborative back-to-back endorsements enhanced regional momentum for low-carbon coordination, grounded in its involvement with Brazil’s CCUS law and extending to its role in the government-backed decree announced during the United Nations’ COP30 as part of the Executive Technical Subcommittee on CCUS. This was further demonstrated by Professor Raffie Hosein, a member of SFLCT’s advisory board and Coordinator of CCUS–Collaborate (CCUS-C) at The University of the West Indies and The University of Trinidad and Tobago, who delivered notable technical contributions at COP30 and during CCUS LATAM.

The 2025 conference convened 109 organizations from 17 countries. Keeping with the theme of Colombia, it functioned as a regional forum where executive discussions, technical presentations, and dedicated spaces converged to advance Latin America’s CCUS readiness. The structure emphasized catalytic dialogue, aligning with the region’s accelerating need for coordinated CCUS deployment.

Importantly, this arc for Colombia served as a continuation of SFLCT’s leadership of a marquee 2025 U.S. convening held months earlier in Houston, supported by the same technical societies which were key in launching the CCUS Latin America Conference, with the Houston convening functioning as its U.S. counterpart. These include the Society of Petroleum Engineers, the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists. The repeated collective alignment underscores a shared technical foundation and reflects growing hemispheric collaboration on CCUS.

SFLCT’s Chairman of the Board noted, “The event’s structure reflects what the SFLCT is witnessing across the region: priorities aligning with actionable initiatives that reinforce coordination on carbon management and genuine partnerships.” This momentum was also reflected in the participation of SFLCT advisory board member Cecilia Romeu, a representative of Uruguay’s National Energy Company, who is featured in the opening image, underscoring the organization’s geographic diversity and regional presence.

The low-carbon organization’s presence in Colombia reflected its expanded institutional capability. SFLCT members were documented as key contributors, participating in all special sessions, serving on the technical program committee, which demonstrated institutional integration and collaboration. This visible engagement positioned the organization as a structural actor within the regional CCUS landscape. Its members functioned across technical, engineering, policy, and institutional domains, consistent with its global role. Moreover, the diversity of participating institutions, from national energy companies to academic researchers and early-stage project teams, reflected a shared regional commitment to carbon management. The conference served as a convergence point for organizations advancing technical work, shaping regulatory frameworks, or exploring CCUS deployment.

Reflecting on the event’s momentum, SFLCT expressed appreciation to all participants and partners who shaped the 2025 program, emphasizing that deepening cooperation is essential to sustain and expand progress as Latin America and the Caribbean align their development objectives with low-carbon pathways. SFLCT’s forward posture, anchored in its global mandate, underscores a clear commitment to driving the policies, technologies, economic instruments, public engagement, and multisectoral partnerships needed to deliver a low-carbon transition at scale.

