Performance Optimal Health Expands Footprint in Southwest Florida

Performance Optimal Health’s original North Naples location opened in September 2022. A second location officially opened in Charleston Square in October 2025, marking a milestone in Performance Optimal Health’s Southwest Florida expansion.

Two Naples locations broaden access to comprehensive wellness and performance services

Expanding to two locations in Naples allows us to serve more people where they are, when they need us.” — Todd Wilkowski, Founder and CEO of Performance Optimal Health

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Performance Optimal Health has solidified its presence in Southwest Florida with two burgeoning Naples locations, marking a significant milestone in the brand's commitment to making world-class wellness accessible across the region.The expansion comes three years after Performance opened its first Florida location off Logan Boulevard in North Naples in September 2022. The brand's second Naples facility in Charleston Square opened in October 2025, bringing Performance's signature integrative approach to downtown Naples and the surrounding communities.Together, the two locations span 6,500 square feet of specialized wellness space, offering clients across Southwest Florida convenient access to physical therapy, fitness, nutrition and recovery services under one roof. Both facilities feature state-of-the-art equipment, private treatment rooms and dedicated spaces designed to support long-term health outcomes."Expanding to two locations in Naples allows us to serve more people where they are, when they need us," said Todd Wilkowski, Founder and CEO of Performance Optimal Health. "For the community, it means greater accessibility to care that's personalized, evidence-based and designed around real results. For our brand, it's validation that our whole-person approach resonates here and that Southwest Florida is ready for a new standard in wellness."The Charleston Square location at 225 Banyan Boulevard was strategically chosen for its proximity to downtown Naples, medical centers and physicians, making it easier for clients to incorporate Performance's services into their daily routines. The North Naples facility continues to serve families and professionals in the growing Logan Boulevard corridor.Performance's model brings together physical therapy, fitness training, nutrition counseling and recovery modalities in a single, collaborative environment. Guided by its Four Pillars of Optimal Health, exercise, recovery, stress management and nutrition, the brand delivers tailored programs that address the full spectrum of wellness, from injury recovery to performance optimization."What sets us apart is the integration," Wilkowski said. "Clients don't have to coordinate care across multiple providers or locations. Our in-house experts work together to create a unified plan that evolves with each person's goals and needs. That's what concierge-level care looks like, and now we're able to deliver it at two locations across Naples."The expansion positions Performance Optimal Health as one of Southwest Florida's most comprehensive wellness destinations, offering specialized services that include physical therapy, Pilates, massage therapy, personal training, nutrition coaching and advanced recovery technology. Both locations provide the full suite of services, ensuring consistency and accessibility for clients throughout the region.For more information, visit Performance Optimal Health online at performanceoptimalhealth.com or call (239) 899-1501. The North Naples location is located off of Logan Boulevard at 2260 Logan Boulevard N, Suite 302, and the Charleston Square location located at 225 Banyan Boulevard, Unit 130.About Performance Optimal HealthFounded nearly 20 years ago by Todd Wilkowski in Manhattan, New York, Performance Optimal Health began as a physical therapy practice grounded in orthopedic and sports rehab. Over time, the brand broadened its expertise, adding injury prevention, training, nutrition, recovery and mental performance, to address the full spectrum of wellness. In 2022 it expanded into Florida, bringing its signature Whole-Health philosophy and top-tier clinicians to Naples with the same high standards developed in New York and Connecticut. Its core mission remains consistent: to build integrated teams around each client that combine physical therapy, recovery, nutrition and stress management into a bespoke roadmap for optimal health. For more information, visit performanceoptimalhealth.com, or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

Introducing Performance Optimal Health

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.