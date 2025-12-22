Quail West Sales Group Lists $6.395 Million Naples, Florida Estate

An exterior view of the estate at 6303 Highcroft Drive, Naples, FL, now offered at $6.395 million. The chef’s kitchen features dual porcelain islands, Thermador appliances, a wine refrigerator and a spacious walk-in pantry, with a connected bar area for entertaining. The interiors showcase refined design by Clive Daniel Home and Norris Furniture and Interiors, featuring wide-plank Legno Bastone flooring, thoughtful finishes, elevator access and an integrated Sonos sound system throughout. An expansive, west-facing lanai anchors the outdoor living experience with sunset views over the water and golf course, complemented by a wood ceiling, gas fireplace, covered seating and dining areas, a panoramic screen enclosure, full outdoor kitchen and A rear exterior view highlights the estate’s expansive screened lanai and resort-style pool, designed for sunset entertaining with views of the surrounding landscape.

Panoramic golf and water views define luxurious indoor-outdoor living

This estate perfectly encapsulates the luxury and functionality Quail West buyers seek.” — Brooke Walker, co-listing agent and member of the Quail West Sales Group

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quail West Sales Group, the exclusive onsite real estate team of Quail West Golf and Country Club, has listed a $6.395 million custom estate at 6303 Highcroft Drive in Naples. Built in 2020 by Florida Lifestyle Homes, the residence includes 4,963 square feet of luxurious living space and is offered with an immediate golf membership opportunity.Designed for modern comfort and peace of mind, the two-story home is elevated 16 feet above sea level and features impact-resistant glass and a full-house generator. The interiors, furnished by Clive Daniel Home and Norris Furniture and Interiors, are move-in ready and feature wide-plank Legno Bastone flooring, a water filtration system, elevator access and a Sonos sound system throughout.The chef's kitchen is highlighted by dual porcelain islands, Thermador appliances, a dedicated wine refrigerator and a spacious, auto-lit walk-in pantry. A nearby bar area, complete with two wine refrigerators, connects the kitchen and dining space.The main-level primary suite offers a custom ceiling detail, blackout shades, dual walk-in closets, dual water closets and a spa-like bath. Two additional en suite guest rooms are located on the main level in a split-bedroom layout for privacy. Upstairs, a fourth bedroom/guest suite features double vanities, generous storage, a private screened lanai overlooking the golf course and a separate lounge area with a kitchenette, bar and Sub-Zero wine cooler.Outdoor living centers on an expansive lanai with western exposure, offering sunset views over the water and golf course. The space features a wood ceiling, gas fireplace, covered lounging and dining areas and a two-story panoramic screen enclosure. Custom drapes, a fully equipped outdoor kitchen, three exterior televisions and a gas-heated saltwater pool and spa create an intimate setting for entertaining.“This estate perfectly encapsulates the luxury and functionality Quail West buyers seek. From the sophisticated finishes like Legno Bastone floors to the peace of mind provided by the full-house generator and high elevation, every detail supports convenient, high-end Southwest Florida living,” said Brooke Walker, co-listing agent and member of the Quail West Sales Group. “The immediate golf membership opportunity, combined with the sunset views over the golf course and lake, makes this a truly exceptional offering.”The home is situated on a 0.65-acre lot and features an oversized four-car garage with built-in storage and a refurbished golf cart, which is included with the home. Purchasers are eligible for immediate golf membership at Quail West Golf and Country Club, offering two championship golf courses, tennis, pickleball, a full-service spa, dining and a robust social calendar.For more information about this residence or for a personalized tour, contact Quail West Sales Group at www.quailwestsales.com or contact Brooke Walker at bwalker@johnrwood.com.About Quail West Sales GroupBased in Naples, Florida, Quail West Sales Group serves real estate customers throughout Southwest Florida, with particular expertise in the prestigious Quail West golf and country club community. The group's seasoned professionals bring extensive knowledge of Southwest Florida's luxury market, from Marco Island to Ft. Myers, while maintaining its position as the recognized experts in Quail West – a 1,180-acre private master planned community featuring two Arthur Hills-designed championship golf courses, a 100,000-square-foot Grand Clubhouse and a comprehensive wellness and fitness center. With sales associates averaging more than 15 years of experience, the team offers strategic pricing guidance, tailored marketing services and in-depth knowledge of both the broader Southwest Florida market and the distinctive Quail West lifestyle. For more information, visit www.QuailWestSales.com

6303 Highcroft Drive, Naples, FL 34119 | Quail West Sales Group

