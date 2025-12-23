More Than $463M Awarded Through REDC Initiative

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced more than $463 million has been awarded statewide through the State's Regional Economic Development Council initiative. Long Island, the Mohawk Valley, New York City and the Southern Tier were chosen as winners of the inaugural $150 million Advancing Collaboration for High-impact Initiatives for Economic Visions & Expansion competition — or ACHIEVE Competition — which empowered the REDCs to advance catalytic economic development projects backed by enhanced implementation funding to jump-start regional growth. Additionally, nearly 400 projects across the state have been awarded over $300 million in funding through the various state agency programs within the annual Regional Council initiative and Consolidated Funding Application, which are redesigned to help catalyze economic growth, jump-start housing growth, and advance regionally designed strategic plans, while addressing state priorities.

“I remain grateful for everyone involved in advancing the work of the Regional Economic Development Councils. Their dedication to this ongoing public-private effort has had a transformational impact in every corner of the state,” Governor Hochul said. “Congratulations to four regions, named the inaugural winners of the ACHIEVE competition. The focused investments laid out in the locally designed plans will create investment opportunities that will help to build an enduring and successful future for all New Yorkers.”

ACHIEVE Competition

As part of this year's Regional Council competition, each REDC developed a transformational regional initiative for the chance to win up to $50 million in implementation funding, or partnered on a joint multi-regional proposal. Regions collaborated with local stakeholders to develop an actionable roadmap featuring high-impact, transformational projects and regional partnerships to guide implementation.

Long Island, the Mohawk Valley, New York City and the Southern Tier were awarded a combined $150 million based on the strengths of their ACHIEVE proposals, which were reviewed by the Strategic Implementation Assessment Team comprised of members of the Governor's Cabinet.

The Long Island Regional Commercialization Corridor ACHIEVE proposal was awarded $30 million to enable Long Island to become a national leader in the commercialization of "hard-tech" — physical, science-based technologies such as advanced materials, aerospace and defense components and energy systems. Key regional stakeholders will partner to establish a commercialization corridor to leverage Long Island’s unique advantages for reindustrialization and build on the region’s deep manufacturing expertise and the State’s growing momentum in hard-tech sectors, driven by investments in advanced manufacturing and clean energy.

The Rooted In The Mohawk Valley ACHIEVE proposal was awarded $32 million for a transformational six-county plan that builds on the region’s tourism and agribusiness strengths to establish the Mohawk Valley as a model for rural resilience, regenerative enterprise, and community reinvestment. Transformational anchor investments include Empire State Greenhouses and Hoshino Mineral Spa Resort in addition to over 50 supporting projects. These projects provide the opportunity to advance the REDC’s strategic priorities through an innovative approach that combines tourism and agribusiness to cultivate the region’s deep agricultural legacy, while also creating thriving places where people want to live and visit.

The New York City Breakthrough Initiative ACHIEVE proposal was awarded $50 million to advance a new model for neighborhood redevelopment that enables housing and workplaces to coexist in underutilized industrial and commercial areas, strengthening local economies and expanding access to quality jobs and housing. Building on recent zoning and land use procedure reforms, ACHIEVE funding will support anchor projects across the city through new mixed-use developments that integrate residential, commercial and industrial uses, addressing the affordability crisis by creating and co-locating new housing and jobs. Together, these developments will create permanent jobs and provide career training for New Yorkers while enabling new housing opportunities.

The Southern Tier SouthWorks ACHIEVE proposal was awarded $38 million to support the development of SouthWorks — a mixed-use, adaptive reuse project in Ithaca that repurposes the blighted former Morse Chain Factory site. SouthWorks will oﬀer housing for all income levels, an innovation hub to retain start-ups in advanced manufacturing, biotech and ag-tech, a living laboratory for trades-focused workforce development with childcare and wraparound services, and an integrated neighborhood with locally tailored amenities for recreation, livability and the arts.

2025 REDC Initiative Project Awards

As part of today's announcement, more than $313 million is being awarded through the 2025 REDC initiative to support 381 projects statewide that will advance each region’s strategic plan and overarching state priorities. The funding includes over $60 million in Regional Council Capital Fund awards to implement each region’s strategic plan and $100 million in Pro-Housing Supply Fund awards to deliver infrastructure improvements that will facilitate transformative housing projects. The Pro-Housing Supply Fund awards certified Pro-Housing Communities with financing for essential infrastructure projects, such as sewer, electrical and water system upgrades, that are needed to facilitate new housing developments. By modernizing these essential services, Pro-Housing Communities can unlock new and more affordable and mixed-rate housing opportunities, attract private investment, and create more vibrant and sustainable neighborhoods.

A full list of awardees is available here. Awards for the Water Quality Improvement Project (WQIP) and Non-Agricultural Nonpoint Source Planning and MS4 Mapping Grant programs, administered by the New York State from the Department of Environmental Conservation, will be forthcoming.

The Capital Region was awarded more than $45.2 million to support 52 projects, including $3 million for the Hudson Housing Authority to complete necessary infrastructure improvements and sitework to enable redevelopment that will create 166 new, energy-efficient units across two buildings.

Central New York was awarded nearly $26.2 million to support 34 projects, including $6 million for the City of Cortland to make infrastructure improvements along Homer Avenue to enable nearly 100 units of new housing.

The Finger Lakes was awarded $42.6 million to support 48 projects, including $2.8 million for the Village of Phelps to extend utilities to support the future construction of a 144-unit housing development that will increase the Village's housing stock by 25 percent.

Long Island was awarded more than $26.4 million to support 29 projects, including nearly $1.2 million for Bridgehampton Child Care and Recreational Center, Inc. to renovate two underutilized buildings, enabling them to add 80 new affordable childcare slots in addition to the more than 100 children that they currently serve.

The Mid-Hudson Region was awarded more than $53.1 million to support 53 projects, including $6.8 million for the City of Newburgh to modernize critical public infrastructure to enable at least three new mixed-use housing projects and create 209 new units in downtown Newburgh.

The Mohawk Valley was awarded $23.4 million to support 30 projects, including $3.9 million for the City of Rome and Nascentia Health to build new utilities, roads, sidewalks, and drainage to support the development of 125 senior housing units in "The Nascentia Neighborhood."

New York City was awarded $29.5 million to support 33 projects, including $2.5 million for Greenpoint Manufacturing and Design Center Local Development Corporation to rebuild the bulkhead along the northern side of Newtown Creek, and incorporate resiliency features and a public promenade.

The North Country was awarded nearly $12.4 million to support 34 projects, including $316,000 for Jefferson-Lewis-Hamilton-Herkimer-Oneida BOCES to purchase equipment and welding simulators for its Watertown and Glenfield facilities to support advanced manufacturing career training.

The Southern Tier was awarded more than $26.4 million to support 27 projects, including more than $1 million for DMK Endeavors, Inc. to open a First Learning childcare center with a capacity for 144 children in the SouthWorks adaptive reuse development in the City of Ithaca.

Western New York was awarded $28.5 million to support 41 projects, including $1 million for the Niagara Orleans Regional Land Improvement Corporation to restore the Rapid's Theatre in Niagara Falls, providing capacity for major headlining events and aiding in downtown revitalization and tourism efforts.

The REDC process continues to support and empower regional stakeholders in developing strategic plans and funding priorities that meet local economic needs. To date, through the REDC Initiative, more than $8 billion has been awarded to more than 10,000 job creation and community development projects consistent with each region's strategic plan. The REDC has been the cornerstone of a bottom-up approach to economic development that allows the State's ten Regional Councils to support projects that advance strategic regional and statewide priorities.

New York State Secretary of State and REDC Chair Walter T. Mosley said, “I want to congratulate all the dedicated individuals who worked so hard in helping promote, shape and drive sustainable economic development in our communities. Over the years, the REDC initiative has created jobs, affordable housing and sparked economies all across our state and the Department of State has been proud to play a role. And now with Governor Hochul’s new ACHIEVE initiative, large scale transformational projects are serious game changers for our winning regions. It's been an honor to serve as REDC Chair and I look forward to continued collaboration and seeing the implementation of innovative ideas and projects.”

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul's leadership, New York's regional approach to economic development continues to create jobs and leverage private investments. With more than hundreds of projects supported across the state through multiple programs and state agencies, we are promoting opportunities that will generate sustainable economic growth. The additional $150 million in funding awarded to four regions through the ACHIEVE competition will help to jumpstart dynamic, transformational projects that align with the strategies created by the local stakeholders who represent the Regional Councils.”

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said,“Through the new $100 million Pro-Housing Supply Fund, we’re helping localities modernize critical infrastructure — upgrading water, sewer, and electric systems — to support 6,000 homes and unlock new housing opportunities. HCR is committed to supporting communities that are striving to grow their housing supply by removing barriers to development and ensuring people across New York have access to safe, affordable homes. This is about more than housing — it’s about building vibrant, sustainable neighborhoods that will thrive for generations.”

About the Regional Economic Development Councils

The Regional Economic Development Council initiative is a key component of the State's approach to State investment and economic development. 10 Regional Councils were established to develop long-term strategic plans for economic growth for their regions. The Councils are public-private partnerships made up of local experts and stakeholders from business, academia, local government, and non-governmental organizations. The Regional Councils have redefined the way New York invests in jobs and economic growth by putting in place a community-based, bottom-up approach and establishing a competitive process for State resources. Learn more at regionalcouncils.ny.gov.