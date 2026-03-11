Bronx Affordable Housing Development Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Baez Place, an $86 million affordable and supportive housing development in the Claremont neighborhood of the Bronx. Developed by Community Access in partnership with Blue Sky Bronx LLC, Baez Place delivers 154 high-quality apartments and features a community greenhouse designed to help improve the health and well-being of residents. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) has created or preserved more than 10,000 affordable homes in the Bronx. Baez Place continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul’s $25 billion five-year Housing Plan which is on track to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide.

“Baez Place represents exactly the kind of bold investment we need to make New York more affordable and more livable,” Governor Hochul said. “Homes with services, amenities and opportunities to build community can help the most vulnerable New Yorkers live independently and achieve a sense of wellbeing and belonging. Developments like this strengthen neighborhoods and deliver on our commitment to ensure everyone has a safe, affordable place to call home.”

The development is affordable to households earning up to 80 percent of the Area Median Income. There are 86 supportive apartments for eligible tenants living with mental health concerns and seniors age 55 or older who have experienced homelessness. On-site support services are provided by Community Access and include case management, mental health support, employment assistance, and connections to health care and community-based resources. The development includes fully accessible and adaptable apartments. There are 38 units to accommodate residents with mobility disabilities and four units to accommodate residents with sensory disabilities.

Baez Place features a greenhouse and complementary urban agriculture programming, expanding access to healthy food. The greenhouse is available as a year-round social gathering space, helping tenants connect with nature, gain gardening skills, and reduce isolation.

The all-electric building was designed to meet high standards for energy efficiency and sustainability, including Energy Star Multifamily Highrise certification and 2020 Enterprise Green Communities requirements. Features include energy-efficient appliances, LED lighting, advanced heating and cooling systems, and water-saving fixtures.

Baez Place is located near the subway, buses and the Metro-North, as well as schools, parks, health care facilities and retail corridors.

State financing for Baez Place includes New York State Homes and Community Renewal’s Federal Low Income Housing Tax Credit programs that are expected to generate approximately $38.7 million in equity and $12 million in subsidy. The New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance provided $7 million through its Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. Operating expenses for the supportive units are funded through the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative and administered by the New York State Office of Mental Health.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “Baez Place is a powerful example of Governor Hochul’s vision in action, creating high-quality, affordable housing that provides the support New Yorkers need to thrive. This $86 million investment not only expands housing affordable opportunities for more than 150 households but also delivers critical services that will help the development’s residents build stability and brighter futures. Thank you to Community Access, Blue Sky Bronx LLC, and all those who contributed to the completion of this remarkable development.”

Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “The opening of Baez Place in the Bronx provides individuals experiencing or at-risk of homelessness with much-needed stable, affordable apartments to call home, as well as easy access to on-site essential support services that will help them remain housed and live independently. We are proud to be a partner in this vital project and grateful to Governor Hochul for making landmark investments to expand and preserve the supply of permanent supportive housing options across New York State.”

Office of Mental Health Commissioner Ann Sullivan said, “Supportive housing plays an integral role in our state’s continuum of care, providing safety and stability for New Yorkers who are living with mental illness. Baez Place will offer services and supports for these individuals, so they can continue their recovery within their own community. This development represents Governor Hochul’s ongoing commitment to expand specialized housing statewide and ensure that everyone in our state has access to the resources to help them recover from mental illness.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “I’m proud that the federal Low-Income Housing Tax Credit that I worked hard to protect and expand has generated more than $38 million to help build Baez Place in the Bronx — a new development with 154 affordable housing units, including 86 supportive apartments. I applaud Governor Hochul’s efforts to create and preserve affordable homes across the state, especially for vulnerable New Yorkers, and I will continue working to deliver the federal resources needed for more affordable housing.”

Representative Ritchie Torres said, “At a time when the cost of living is crushing working families, we have to do everything in our power to build more housing for working families and build it faster. Baez Place delivers 154 affordable homes in the Bronx, including supportive housing for our most vulnerable neighbors. That is how we confront affordability head-on and make sure every Bronx family has a safe, stable place to call home.”

State Senator Luis Sepúlveda said, “As a staunch advocate for affordable and supportive housing, especially in The Bronx, I celebrate the completion of Baez Place as a strong step toward a more just and dignified future for our communities. This development represents not only an $86 million investment in infrastructure, but a direct investment in the lives of 154 families, including 86 individuals who will receive essential supportive services. I strongly support this initiative by Governor Kathy Hochul, which demonstrates a clear commitment to expanding access to affordable housing and strengthening services for our most vulnerable populations. Under her leadership, we continue to advance concrete solutions to combat homelessness and ensure long-term stability for thousands of New Yorkers.”

Assemblymember Yudelka Tapia said, “Baez Place is a powerful investment in the Bronx and in the people who call this community home. These 154 affordable apartments will provide stability for families, seniors, and individuals who deserve the chance to live with dignity. In a borough where too many residents struggle to keep a roof over their heads, this development means real opportunity. I am grateful to Governor Hochul, HCR, Community Access, and all the partners who made this vision a reality for our neighborhood.”

Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson said, “The completion of Baez Place in Mount Hope represents an important investment in our borough by increasing access to safe, stable, and affordable homes. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for continuing to champion affordability across our state and for working alongside local community partners like Community Access to deliver real results for New Yorkers. Developments like this move the Bronx closer to addressing the affordability crisis we face in New York City and ensure our residents have access to quality housing and the chance to build a more secure future.”

Community Access CEO Cal Hedigan said, “Community Access is proud to celebrate the opening of Baez Place, which will provide stable, affordable housing for New Yorkers who have experienced homelessness and are living with mental health concerns, as well as formerly homeless seniors with chronic or disabling conditions and other income-eligible households in need. Housing is a human right, and having a place to call home can transform a person’s life. A home offers stability, dignity, and the chance to heal, grow, and imagine a different future. Baez Place reflects our belief that every New Yorker deserves not only housing, but the opportunity to live with dignity, to feel rooted in community, and to thrive. We are honored to be part of building a more just and equitable New York for all."

Governor Hochul’s Housing Agenda

Governor Hochul is dedicated to addressing New York’s housing crisis and making the State more affordable and more livable for all New Yorkers. Since FY23, the Governor has worked to increase housing supply to make housing more affordable by launching a $25 billion five-year comprehensive Housing Plan, enacted the most significant housing deal in decades and implemented new protections for renters and homeowners. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, HCR has created new programs that jumpstart development of affordable and mixed-income homes — for both renters and homebuyers. These include the Pro-Housing Community Program, which allows certified localities exclusive access to up to $750 million in discretionary State funding. More than 400 communities throughout the state have been certified Pro-Housing, including New York City.

As part of Governor Hochul’s 2026 State of the State, the Governor proposed her “Let Them Build” agenda, a series of landmark reforms to speed up housing and infrastructure development and lower costs. This initiative will spur a series of common-sense reforms to New York’s State Environmental Quality Review Act (SEQRA) and executive actions to expedite critical categories of projects that have been consistently found to not have significant environmental impacts, but for too long have been caught up in red tape and subject to lengthy delays.

The FY27 Executive Budget completes the Governor’s current five-year Housing Plan to create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes statewide, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes. More than 78,000 affordable homes have been created or preserved to date. The Executive Budget also invests $250 million in capital funding to accelerate the construction of thousands of new affordable homes.