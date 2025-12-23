Law Enforcement Announce Increased Patrols for Holidays

Governor Kathy Hochul today reminded New Yorkers that State Police and local law enforcement agencies are participating in an ongoing nationwide enforcement strategy to remove impaired drivers from our roads this holiday season. The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign — an initiative funded by the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) — will run through Thursday, January 1, 2026.

"Anyone making the decision to place themselves or other drivers in danger this holiday season will be ticketed or face criminal charges," Governor Hochul said. “Our state has zero tolerance for impaired and reckless driving because the safety of New Yorkers is always my top priority.”

In addition to the driving while intoxicated (DWI) checkpoints and patrols, law enforcement officers will be watching for speeding drivers, distracted drivers and drivers violating the “Move Over Law,” which requires drivers to exercise extreme caution when passing any vehicle that is stopped in or on the side of the road.

New York State DMV Commissioner and GTSC Chair Mark J.F. Schroeder said, “The holidays are a wonderful time to celebrate, but you must celebrate responsibly. If you drive impaired and break the law, you will face consequences and be held accountable. Take the time to plan for a sober ride home, avoid distractions behind the wheel and slow down, especially in heavy traffic or poor weather conditions.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “As motorists drive throughout the state to see family and friends this holiday season, we encourage them to make safe driving practices a priority. There’s no excuse for driving impaired, and when someone makes the choice to drive after using alcohol or drugs, they are endangering the lives of everyone. The State Police will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to discourage and detect impaired motorists. I thank the GTSC for their partnership in educating and bringing awareness to all who get into a vehicle in New York State.”

Construction Closures Suspended

In an effort to ease travel during the busy holiday weekends, temporary lane closures for road and bridge construction projects on New York State highways will be suspended beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, December 24 through 6 a.m. Monday, December 29, and again from 6 a.m. Wednesday, December 31 through 6 a.m. Monday, January 5, 2026.

The construction suspension aligns with New York State’s Drivers First Initiative, which prioritizes the convenience of drivers to minimize traffic congestion and travel delays due to road and bridge work. Drivers should be aware that some work may continue behind permanent concrete barriers or for emergency repairs.

Drivers must follow the state’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March 2024 to require drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. The Thruway Authority and New York State Department of Transportation urge drivers to stay alert while driving, slow down and safely move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The lives of drivers, employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend on it.

Texting stops, including park-and-ride facilities, rest stops, service areas and parking areas along state highways support the state’s effort to reduce distracted driving. The New York State Thruway Authority will also continue its tradition of offering free coffee and hot tea to travelers along the Thruway from 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve through 7 a.m. New Year’s Day morning to promote safety and alert driving.

All 27 service areas located on the New York State Thruway are now open. Drivers can view the service areas and plan their stops on the Thruway Authority's website and on the free mobile app, which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app also provides drivers direct access to real-time traffic and navigation assistance while on the go. Drivers can also sign up for TRANSalert emails, which provide the latest conditions along the Thruway.

Travelers can also check NYSDOT's 511NY before traveling by calling 5-1-1, visiting the 511 website, or downloading the free 511NY mobile app on the Apple App Store or Google Play. The free service allows users to check road conditions, view 2,219 traffic cameras and link to air and transit information. The app features Drive mode, which provides audible alerts along a chosen route while a user is driving, warning them about incidents and construction.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Impaired drivers put not only themselves, but others at risk when they make the wrong choice and get behind the wheel. During this season of celebration, we want to remind drivers that what matters most is getting home safely to family and friends. And with ever changing winter weather conditions, please remember to slow down and move over for plow trucks, emergency or disabled vehicles. Your actions behind the wheel have a direct impact on everyone else on the road, so be sure to make the right choices as it relates to safety this holiday season.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “This holiday season, we want everyone to arrive at their destinations safely and with fewer delays. We urge drivers to prepare for weather events, leave extra time for traveling and have emergency supplies in the car. Our employees and emergency personnel work around the clock and their lives depend on drivers slowing down and safely moving over for all vehicles on the side of the road. We thank our partners at New York State Police Troop T for patrolling the Thruway and keeping drivers safe.”

Chautauqua County Sheriff and New York State Sheriffs’ Association President James Quattron said, “With the winter season upon us it is more important than ever to not drive impaired or aggressively. From now until New Year’s Day there will be numerous gatherings and celebrations with family and friends. There will also be more enforcement to detect, ticket, and even arrest dangerous drivers. Driving impaired or aggressively is made even more risky with darkness coming earlier and the daily possibility of icy or snowy roads. The Sheriffs of New York State want you to enjoy this holiday season and be a courteous driver by not driving impaired or aggressively.”

New York State Association of Chiefs of Police President and Mount Pleasant Police Department Chief of Police Paul Oliva said, “This holiday season, remember: Slow down, buckle up, and never drink and drive. Law enforcement will be out in full force to ensure everyone gets home safely. Help keep our communities safe and drive responsibly.”

These traffic enforcement campaigns are funded by the GTSC, which promotes and supports participation of law enforcement agencies at the state, county and local levels in high-visibility enforcement efforts. Grant funding is intended to provide for supplemental traffic enforcement and engagement during those times of the year, like the holidays, when there is greater potential for drivers impaired by alcohol or drugs to be on the road.

During last year’s crackdown law enforcement statewide issued 129,686 tickets. Of those tickets 23,339 were for speeding, 4,205 were for distracted driving, 3,230 were for seatbelts, 981 for the “Move Over Law” and 4,264 individuals were arrested for impaired driving. 93,667 drivers were ticketed for other infractions.

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services data shows that felony and misdemeanor arrests for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs result in a conviction in approximately 90 percent of cases.

The State Police, the GTSC and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration offer these tips to make the holidays safer for all:

Plan a safe way home before the celebrating begins;

Before drinking, designate a sober driver;

If you’re impaired, use a taxi or ride sourcing service, call a sober friend or family member, or use public transportation;

Use your community’s sober ride program;

If you happen to see a drunk driver on the road, don’t hesitate to contact local law enforcement;

If you know someone who is about to drive or ride while impaired, take their keys and help them make other arrangements to get to their destination safely.

The GTSC and the New York State STOP-DWI Foundation remind drivers that their “Have a Plan” mobile app is available for Apple, Android and Windows smartphones. The app enables New Yorkers to locate and call a taxi or rideshare service and program a designated driver list. It also provides information on DWI laws and penalties and provides a way to report a suspected impaired driver.