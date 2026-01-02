Health Care Costs Surge for 140,000 New Yorkers

Governor Hochul today slammed Congressional Republicans for failing to extend the existing enhanced premium tax credits, which expired on December 31, 2025. Due to Washington Republicans’ failure to take action, health insurance premiums will increase by an average of 38 percent for New Yorkers receiving subsidies, putting affordable coverage out of reach for many working families. 140,000 New Yorkers will now face steep health care costs surging to unaffordable rates starting as early as yesterday, January 1.

“As we enter the New Year, thousands of hardworking New Yorkers face skyrocketing healthcare costs at the hands of Washington Republicans,” Governor Hochul said. “Their inaction is a disgraceful representation of failed leadership and now their constituents will quite literally pay the price. New York’s Republican members of Congress must do the right thing and extend these credits, thousands of New York families rely on them.”

Regional Breakdown of Increased Monthly Health Care Costs:

Region Average Monthly Cost Increase For a Couple ($) Average Monthly Cost Increase For a Couple (%) New York City $211 38% Mid-Hudson $206 31% Long Island $219 32% Capital Region $231 33% Western New York $267 38% Central New York $256 43% Finger Lakes $248 42% Mohawk Valley $270 49% Southern Tier $265 48% North Country $253 44% Statewide $228 38%

Governor Hochul remains committed to ensuring New Yorkers can continue to access affordable health care coverage, but no one state can backfill the immense losses felt from federal funding reductions enacted under H.R.1. These include significant federal health care cuts impacting New Yorkers enrolled in Medicaid and the State’s Essential Plan. Nearly 450,000 New Yorkers in the Essential Plan expansion population are at risk of losing their current coverage as early as July 2026 due to HR1 funding cuts, and thousands more Medicaid members may also lose coverage due to new, burdensome HR1 requirements.

Despite the severe impact of these federal changes, Governor Hochul has taken decisive action to shield New Yorkers from these devastating coverage losses. In response to deep federal cuts to the Essential Plan under H.R.1 — which reduced the program's funding by approximately 50 percent — Governor Hochul directed New York State of Health to submit a formal request to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) to revert the program back to a Basic Health Program to preserve coverage for approximately 1.3 million lower-income New Yorkers.

Even in the face of these federal setbacks, the New York State Department of Health continues to serve New Yorkers through its dedicated call centers and extensive enrollment assistor network. Consumers with questions about their coverage options, anticipated premium changes, or eligibility can call 1-855-355-5777 or visit nystateofhealth.ny.gov.

For detailed information on cost impacts by congressional district, visit: info.nystateofhealth.ny.gov/stay-connected.