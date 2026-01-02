Honoring Muslim American Heritage Month

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued the first ever proclamation declaring January as Muslim American Heritage Month across New York State. Governor Hochul further directed 16 state landmarks to be illuminated green this evening in observance this month, and in celebration of the heritage and culture of Muslim Americans.

“Home to the largest Muslim American population in the nation, New York is proud to join in this month-long celebration, recognizing the values, faith and traditions of our Muslim American communities,” Governor Hochul said. “New York remains committed to being a beacon of hope, tolerance, and inclusivity that celebrates the diversity of its Muslim American population and protects them from Islamophobia, hate, bias, and harm.”

For the first time in state history, Governor Hochul has proclaimed the month of January as Muslim American Heritage Month in the state of New York. This designation recognizes the significant contributions Muslim Americans have contributed to society throughout history including in the arts, sciences, mathematics, technology, literature, music, medicine, and philosophy, and encourages the people of New York to take the opportunity to better appreciate, recognize, and understand the rich cultures, histories, and principles of the Muslim American community.

These 16 landmarks will be illuminated green in honor of Muslim American Heritage Month:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

Niagara Falls

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said, “While I was proud to be sworn in as our city’s first Muslim mayor yesterday, Muslims have been part of New York for centuries. We have built small businesses, raised our families, pursued every profession, enriched our culture and cuisine, and been a part of what makes our city what it is today. I am grateful for Governor Hochul’s leadership in recognizing these many contributions and ensuring that every January, Muslim New Yorkers can see ourselves reflected and recognized in a city and state that is also our home.”

Assemblymember Charles D. Fall said, “As the first Muslim elected to the New York State Assembly from Staten Island, I’ve always believed leadership is about uplifting every voice in our state. Muslim New Yorkers are vital to our communities as neighbors, parents, business owners, and public servants. Declaring January as Muslim American Heritage Month affirms that Muslim New Yorkers are seen, valued, and respected for the role they play in moving New York forward. Governor Hochul’s proclamation reinforces a simple truth, New York works best when its leadership reflects the people it serves.”

State Senator Robert Jackson said, “As the first Muslim Senator in New York State, I am deeply proud to join Governor Hochul in celebrating and honoring the invaluable contributions of my Muslim brothers and sisters during Muslim American Heritage Month. New York is home to one of the largest and most ethnically diverse Muslim populations in the world, and we are stronger because of it. This month, as we commemorate Muslim American Heritage, we pause to honor the profound impact that Muslims have made on our economic prosperity, cultural fabric and civic life, and reaffirm our steadfast commitment to dignity, opportunity and respect for all.”

New York City Councilmember Shahana Hanif said, “As the first Muslim woman elected in New York State, I applaud Governor Hochul’s designation of January as Muslim American Heritage Month. My Muslim identity is inseparable from being Brooklyn-born and raised. From Brooklyn to Buffalo, Muslim New Yorkers reflect the extraordinary diversity, resilience, and contributions that define our state. This recognition is more than symbolic—it affirms that New York’s history and future cannot be told without its Muslim communities, and I am proud to be a Muslim New Yorker.”

New York City Councilmember Yusef Salaam said, “For the first time, New York is proclaiming January as Muslim American Heritage Month and lighting state landmarks green to honor the state’s vibrant Muslim community — and I thank the Governor and the many Muslim advocates who fought to make this recognition a reality. This acknowledgment affirms our deep roots and lasting contributions to the fabric of New York.”

Lackawanna First Ward Council Member Amira H. Muflahi said, “The proclamation of January as Muslim American Heritage Month is a meaningful milestone that honors the rich history, faith, and contributions of Muslim Americans across New York State. The lighting of state landmarks in green is a beautiful and symbolic gesture of recognition and inclusion. We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul for acknowledging the vital role Muslim communities play in the fabric of our great state. May this moment continue to inspire unity, understanding, and celebration of our shared values.”

Emgage Metro NY Senior Advisor Dr. Debbie Almontaser said, “As a longtime educator and one who believes in diversity, equity and inclusion, I commend and thank Governor Hochul for inaugurating January as Muslim American Heritage Month in the State of New York. This has been a lifetime dream where every Muslim child will feel acknowledged, heard and valued by their government.”

Muslim Public Affairs Council of Western New York Inaugural President Dr. Khalid J. Qazi said, “The declaration of Muslim American Heritage Month affirms New York’s enduring commitment to diversity, dignity, and inclusion. It honors the rich history, faith, and profound contributions of generations of Muslim New Yorkers whose leadership, service, and innovation strengthen our communities, enrich the fabric of our state and celebrates our shared humanity.”

Imam Mansoor Rafiq Umar of Muslim Community of Bethlehem said, “As a Muslim born in the great state of New York, I carry with me the confidence of ‘One nation under God’ to the same tune as passionate believers of all faiths across America. Honoring the heritage of our people is truly a significant statement by our Governor, Kathy Hochul, that we are a part of the fabric of our nation that undergirds the common threads of goodwill. We are blessed to live in a state with balance in recognizing its diverse demographics, and an administration that engages its people without indulging in otherism. To all those honoring Muslim-American Heritage Month, we stand together, green lights a-lit on every monument, saluting our past giants, honoring our present stewards, and lifting the future leaders yet to come.”

Executive Interfaith Council Member at the New York State Office of Faith and Nonprofit Developmental Services Carolynn B. Sozen said, “Today is a momentous occasion for American Muslims across New York State! We are honored to be recognized as valued and integral citizens in our richly diverse communities. The contributions of American Muslims - past, present, and future - continue to strengthen and enrich our great State. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your determination to cherish and uplift all individuals.”

Imam Abdul-Rahman Yaki of Islamic Center of the Capital District said, “Many thanks to Governor Kathy Hochul for recognizing the contributions of Muslim Americans to our great New York State. As Muslims, we appreciate, we care and vow to protect NYS together. Those of us who arrived yesterday and us today and those coming tomorrow, the attitude of positivity must be our greatest strength.”

Council of Peoples Organization (COPO) CEO Mohammad Razvi said, “Governor Hochul’s acknowledgment of Muslim American Heritage Month represents an important and affirming moment for Muslim New Yorkers across the state. For a community that has demonstrated resilience in the years following 9/11—while continuing to strengthen New York through immigrant contributions, civic leadership, and service—this recognition affirms our place in the social, cultural, and civic life of our state. In celebration of this milestone, COPO will light up green on January 2nd to honor Muslim American Heritage Month and to send a message of pride and belonging to our youth and families. This moment reflects New York’s continued commitment to civil rights, religious freedom, unity, and interfaith solidarity, and to ensuring that people of all backgrounds are seen, valued, and included.”

Albany Muslim Advocacy Coalition Cofounder Mehak Jamil said, “The Albany Muslim Advocacy Coalition (AMAC) welcomes Governor Hochul's proclamation of Muslim American Heritage Month as an opportunity to highlight the contributions of Muslim communities in the Capital Region and across New York. As the first Muslim advocacy organization in the Capital Region, AMAC is committed to fostering understanding and equitable representation, and encourages all public leaders to deepen their engagement by visiting local mosques and hearing directly from their Muslim constituents.”

Imam Shaffieq Chace of Westchester Muslim Center said, “This Muslim American Heritage Month, we look forward to opening the doors of our mosques and community centers, to sharing stories of our history, and to engaging in dialogue that builds bridges of understanding. We hope this month will foster a deeper appreciation for the approximately 1 million Muslims who call New York home, who serve as doctors, teachers, first responders, artists, and entrepreneurs, contributing daily to the strength and vitality of this great state. Many also gave their lives like NYPD Detective Didarul Islam. We commend Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership in promoting inclusivity and recognizing the integral role of all communities in the story of New York. May this initiative inspire greater harmony, dispel misconceptions, and remind us all that our collective heritage is one of our greatest strengths. Let us move forward together, in peace and with shared purpose.”

Muslim Community Network Executive Director Husein Yatabarry said, “Muslim Community Network welcomes Governor Hochul's proclamation of January as Muslim American Heritage Month and the lighting of state landmarks in green. For Muslim New Yorkers, this is more than symbolism. It is public recognition that our families, workers, students, and small businesses have helped build this state for generations. At a time when Islamophobia and misinformation are rising, visible inclusion like this matters. We look forward to partnering with leaders across New York to ensure this month brings real commitments to safety, dignity, and opportunity for every community.”

Imam Dr. Tahir Kukaj of the Albanian Islamic Cultural Center said, “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul for proclaiming January as Muslim American Heritage Month in New York State. This historic recognition affirms that Muslim New Yorkers are a valued part of the fabric of this great state—serving our neighbors, strengthening our communities, and contributing to the common good. Lighting state landmarks in green is more than a symbol — it is a message of unity, dignity, and shared belonging. May this moment deepen understanding, inspire service, and strengthen the bonds that make New York a home for all.”

Hillside Islamic Center Chairman Abdul Aziz Bhuiyan said, The history of Muslims as integral members of the United States, particularly in New York, spans centuries. This includes the early presence of enslaved individuals brought by ships and later, migrants arriving on merchant marine vessels. As the Muslim population in New York has grown, it is fitting that their contributions and presence are recognized and appreciated. On behalf of the Muslim Community of Nassau County (MCNC), Majlis Ash-Shura of Metropolitan New York, and as the Chairman of the Hillside Islamic Center, we express our sincere gratitude to Governor Kathy Hochul for dedicating and proclaiming January as Muslim American Heritage Month.

Refugees Helping Refugees of Rochester Chairman Mai Abdullah said, “This is a historic and deeply meaningful moment for Muslim New Yorkers and for our state. Recognizing Muslim American Heritage Month affirms that our stories, contributions, and presence are an integral part of New York’s fabric. Lighting our landmarks in green is a powerful symbol of visibility, belonging, and pride. We celebrate this landmark recognition with gratitude and hope.”

Assistant Dean for Religious and Spiritual Life at Syracuse University Imam Amir Durić said, “This historic proclamation affirms that Muslim Americans are an integral part of New York's past, present, and future. It honors generations who have contributed to the civic, cultural, and moral life of this great state. By celebrating Muslim American heritage, NYS reaffirms its commitment to the rich tapestry of diverse constituents who work hard for our common good.”

Hisham Tawfiq of the Mosque of Islamic Brotherhood (MIB) said, “Muslim American Heritage Month is a celebration of the history, culture, and contributions of Muslims both in the U.S. and globally. It highlights Muslim achievements in science, arts, and leadership, helps counter stereotypes and Islamophobia, and affirms the unity of deity. The month also promotes understanding and a more inclusive narrative by showcasing the diverse heritages and positive impacts of Muslims around the world.”

Eid Holiday Coalition Founder and President Dr. Uzma Syed said, “The recognition of Muslim American Heritage Month in New York State is a momentous and meaningful occasion. As the most diverse state in the nation and home to the largest Muslim population in the country, New York is strengthened by the contributions of Muslim New Yorkers who help shape a brighter future for all who call the Empire State home. Together, we can continue working toward a tomorrow where every New Yorker feels seen, valued, and a true sense of belonging. The Eid Holiday Coalition welcomes this proclamation from Governor Kathy Hochul and looks forward to continued collaboration in building a more inclusive future for all residents.”

Elhaam Academy Board Chair Imam Muhammad Shahidullah said, "This is a historic turning point for New York. By formally recognizing Muslim American Heritage Month for the first time, we honor the generations of faith, service, and civic courage that have built this State — affirming once and for all that Muslim New Yorkers are an essential part of our shared American story.”

Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU) Executive Director Tuqa Nusairat said, "Governor Hochul’s proclamation not only honors the indispensable contributions American Muslims have made to the cultural, economic, and civic life of New York, but also serves as a meaningful step in pushing back against rampant Islamophobia by fostering greater understanding, visibility, and respect for a community that too often faces bias and exclusion. Our research shows that this dynamic and diverse community makes up 12.5% of all pharmacists, 40% of taxi drivers, and more than 57% of street food vendors. In 2016, a total of 95,816 small businesses were owned by Muslims employing 251,864 workers. This is only a snapshot of the profound contributions Muslims make to New York City, underscoring a simple truth: Muslims are not a marginal presence, but a vital part of what keeps New York running."