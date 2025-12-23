JenesisNow Introduces Direct Website Integration for Faster, Smarter Lead Capture

This new feature connects insurance agency websites directly to JenesisNow, eliminating manual entry and accelerating follow-up.

By connecting agency websites directly to JenesisNow, we’re eliminating unnecessary steps and helping agents respond faster, with cleaner data and less effort.” — Eddie Price, President and Founder of Jenesis Software

ELON, NC, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jenesis Software is proud to announce a powerful new website integration feature within JenesisNow, its all-in-one insurance agency management system . This enhancement allows insurance agency websites to connect directly to JenesisNow, automatically capturing quote requests and prospect information the moment a form is submitted.With this new capability, agencies can streamline lead intake, reduce duplicate work, and respond to prospects faster—without relying on manual data entry or disconnected systems.Seamless Lead Capture from a Website to JenesisNowIn today’s digital-first insurance market, speed and accuracy matter. JenesisNow’s website integration ensures that when a prospect completes a quote request on an agency’s website, their information, such as policy type, name, and contact details, is instantly pushed into JenesisNow.With website integration, agencies can:• Automatically capture leads: Website form submissions flow directly into JenesisNow in real time• Follow up faster: Agents are notified as soon as a new quote request enters the system• Eliminate double entry: No more copying and pasting data into the agency management system• Improve data accuracy: Fewer typos, missing fields, and inconsistent records• Enhance the customer experience: Prospects hear back within minutes, not hours or daysBy removing friction from the intake process, agencies can focus more on selling and servicing policies—and less on administrative tasks.Built for Flexibility Today, Expanding for the FutureThe initial release of website integration supports both Jenesis-built websites and websites designed or managed by outside developers, giving agencies immediate flexibility and broad compatibility regardless of their current setup.As adoption grows, Jenesis Software plans to expand this feature through a multi-phase roadmap, evolving website integration into a more comprehensive digital intake solution that further simplifies how agencies capture, manage, and act on incoming business opportunities.Designed for Independent Insurance AgenciesJenesis Software continues to enhance JenesisNow with features built specifically for independent agencies. From quoting and communication tools to marketing automation and now website-driven lead capture, JenesisNow is designed to help agencies work smarter while delivering exceptional customer experiences.“Every minute counts when a prospect requests a quote,” said Eddie Price, President and Founder of Jenesis Software. “By connecting agency websites directly to JenesisNow, we’re eliminating unnecessary steps and helping agents respond faster, with cleaner data and less effort. This feature is another example of how we’re listening to agencies and building tools that truly support their day-to-day workflows.”See Website Integration in ActionWebsite integration is available now to JenesisNow users. For setup assistance or a guided walkthrough, agencies can contact the JenesisNow support team via chat, phone, or email.For more information, visit www.jenesissoftware.com or call (828) 672-3898.About Jenesis Software:Based in Elon, NC, Jenesis Software is a leading provider of agency management solutions designed specifically for the insurance industry. Their flagship platform, JenesisNow, helps agencies manage clients, market to prospects, and build lasting relationships with policyholders. By continually updating its offerings to meet industry demands, Jenesis Software supports agencies in staying competitive and efficient. For over 25 years, Jenesis Software has been partnering with independent insurance agencies, continuously innovating and maintaining a respected name in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.