Mayor Michelle Wu Announces New Senior Staff Appointments

Mayor Michelle Wu announced new senior staff appointments ahead of the start of her second term.

Phyliss St-Hubert will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff of Executive Operations, leading Mayor’s office operations, scheduling and advance, and major events across the City of Boston. She previously served as Director Of Scheduling & Advance in the Mayor’s Office.

Beata Coloyan will serve as Deputy Chief of Staff of Strategic Planning, leading and coordinating departmental planning efforts, managing key initiatives, and overseeing stakeholder engagement. She previously served as Chief of Staff for the Community Engagement Cabinet and Executive Director of Neighborhood Services.

Mohammed Missouri will serve as the Executive Director of the Office of Neighborhood Services, overseeing the dedicated team at ONS and liaising between City departments and the residents of Boston. He previously served as Director of Stakeholder Engagement and Senior Advisor for Strategy in the Mayor’s Office.

Mike Firestone will serve as Corporation Counsel, leading the City of Boston Law Department to provide comprehensive legal services to the Mayor, City Council, and City departments; and representing and defending the city's interests in all legal matters. He previously served as Chief of Policy and Strategic Planning in the Mayor’s Office. In this new role, Mike will succeed Corporation Counsel Adam Cederbaum, who, after 20 years of distinguished service in the Law Department, will conclude his City service early in the new year to become General Counsel for the Longwood Collective.

Kristin McSwain will serve as Chief of Policy and Research, working across cabinets and departments to coordinate the City’s efforts to analyze, test, and recommend policy actions to advance the Mayor’s citywide agenda. She previously served as Senior Advisor and Director of the Office of Early Childhood in the Mayor’s Office.

Ricardo Patrón will serve as Chief of Intergovernmental Relations, coordinating interactions between City government and federal, state, City Council, and other local governments. He previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff in the Mayor’s Office and prior to that served as Mayor Wu’s Press Secretary.

“This incredible team pours their hearts into serving our city every day, and I’m deeply honored and grateful to work alongside them,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “In these challenging times, we know how important it is for city services to be reliable, responsive, and connected to community. We are ready for the hard work ahead to keep Boston moving forward.”

“It’s a privilege to work with such a strong and dedicated team,” said Chief of Staff Clare Kelly. “While staff shift into new roles, the work continues with the same dedication and focus on making Boston safe and welcoming for all of its residents.”