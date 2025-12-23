Ketchikan Jury Convicts Devon Guthrie of Sexual Assault and Finds Multiple Aggravating Factors

December 22, 2025

(Ketchikan, AK) â€“ Last week, a Ketchikan jury found Devon Guthrie, 22, guilty of two counts of Sexual Assault in the Second Degree.

Evidence was presented during the trial that Guthrie engaged in sexual penetration with an extremely intoxicated 17-year-old victim without her consent in Jan. 2024. The victim had no memory of the assault, but DNA evidence linked Guthrie to the incident.

Guthrie was previously investigated in 2023 for reportedly sexually assaulting a separate teenage victim at a party. No DNA evidence was found and charges were not able to be pursued at the time, but Guthrie’s previous victim bravely testified at trial about her experience.

The jury ultimately found that Guthrie was not only guilty beyond a reasonable doubt for the 2024 assault, but that Guthrie’s convictions were aggravated based on him committing the 2023 sexual assault. Guthrie faces a sentence of up to 99 years, and his sentencing is currently set for March 19 in front of Superior Court Judge Katherine Lybrand.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Chaudhary of the Juneau District Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, with special assistance from Ketchikan District Attorney Alexander Kramarzcuk, Ketchikan Assistant District Attorney Nathaniel Blevins, and Paralegal Lisa Dial and Office Manager Melody Galeon of the Ketchikan District Attorney’s Office. Detective Kevin Manabat with the Ketchikan Police Department led the investigation.

The Ketchikan District Attorney’s Office would like to thank the Ketchikan Police Department and the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Lab for their assistance, as well as the Alaska State Troopers for their work on the previous investigation involving Guthrie.

