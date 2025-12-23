David Ulroan Convicted for 2006 Sexual Assault

December 17, 2025

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Following a six-day trial, an Anchorage jury yesterday found 45-year-old David Ulroan guilty of the sexual assault of an Anchorage woman in 2006. The verdict comes 19 years, to the day, after the crime took place. The jury deliberated for approximately four hours before finding Ulroan guilty of Sexual Assault in the First Degree.

On the evening of Dec. 16, 2006, the victim encountered David Ulroan and his friend at the Gaslight Bar in downtown Anchorage. The victim had met Ulroan once before and believed they shared a mutual friend. Ulroan invited the victim to his apartment to socialize with friends after the bar closed.

After socializing for a while, Ulroan went to his bedroom, and the victim lay down on the couch to sleep. Ulroan then came out of his room, got on top of her, and forcibly sexually assaulted her.

After the sexual assault, Ulroan apologized to the victim and let her use his phone to call for a ride. She attempted to contact two of her cousins. When she could not reach anyone, the victim ran out of Ulroan’s apartment in winter temperatures without any winter gear, leaving her purse and glasses behind. She unsuccessfully tried to get help from bystanders before flagging down a police car.

An Anchorage Police Department (APD) patrol officer took the victim’s initial report and transported her to the hospital. There, a forensic nurse documented bruises and abrasions to the victim’s arm, torso, wrist, neck, and legs, and injuries to her vagina. A sexual assault kit, including DNA swabs, was collected by medical personnel and preserved in APD evidence.

Ulroan was identified via the phone number from which the victim called for rides, and his address. No arrest was made, and the sexual assault kit was not submitted for DNA testing.

In 2021, the sexual assault kit was tested as part of the Alaska Capital Project. The Alaska State Crime Detection Lab matched DNA profiles from samples collected in the victim’s sexual assault kit to a known DNA sample taken from David Ulroan.

Assistant Attorney General Erin McCarthy of the Office of Special Prosecutions prosecuted the case for the State.

“We are thankful that a jury held David Ulroan accountable for this crime. We hope the victim and her family can obtain some closure in light of this verdict,” AAG Erin McCarthy said. “The State appreciates the attention and dedication of the jurors in this case. The Department of Law thanks the Anchorage Police Department, Bode Technologies, and the Alaska Scientific Crime Detection Lab for their partnership and assistance in this case. Specifically, this cold case prosecution could not have been accomplished without the hard work and dedication of Lieutenant Scott Roberts, Dr. Angelia (Morris) Trujillo, Detective Kristi (Mercer) Adair, and Dr. Emily Mathews.”

Ulroan is being held without bail pending sentencing, which is scheduled for April 15, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. At sentencing, Ulroan faces a maximum sentence of 30 years for the first-degree sexual assault conviction, pursuant to the sentencing laws that were in place in 2006.

CONTACT: Assistant Attorney General Erin McCarthy at (907) 269-2650 or erin.mccarthy@alaska.gov .

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.