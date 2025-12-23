First Day Hikes Invite Marylanders to Kick Off 2026

December 23, 2025

Staff at Greenbrier State Park welcome guests during the 2025 First Day Hikes. Maryland Department of Natural Resources photo.

Maryland State Parks will offer First Day Hike opportunities across the state from December 31, 2025 through January 2, 2026. Hikes are held in every region of Maryland. Visitors can find a First Day Hikes event near them on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources website.

First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks that encourages all 50 states to offer outdoor hiking opportunities to begin each year.

This annual tradition offers a fantastic way to reconnect with nature, get some fresh air, and celebrate the start of a new year. This year began with more than 5,200 visitors across Maryland braving the wind and cold to join the fun. With more than 50 different First Day Hike options being offered across the entire state of Maryland, there is truly something for everyone.

For 2026​, there will be three types of hikes available:

Ranger-led hikes: These hikes will be led by a Park Ranger, have specific start times, and many require pre-registration.

Self-guided hikes: These hikes will be available throughout the weekend on well-marked trails. Park staff and volunteers may be available to help hikers get started but will not join the hike itself.

AllTrails-Guided: Maryland DNR has partnered with the AllTrails Public Lands Program to help Marylanders discover and navigate trails throughout the park system. Hikers use AllTrails to navigate and easily share their adventure on social media.

New events for this year include:

Calvert Cliffs State Park offers a 3.6-mile “Hike into the New Year!” Ranger-led Night Hike that begins at 10:30 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

Janes Island State Park offers a “First Day Sunset” Ranger-led Hike, which will end at the marina to view the first sunset of 2026, with a campfire and hot cocoa.

There are also two First Day bike rides planned: the “Ride and Shine 2026” at Tuckahoe State Park on Anna’s Trail, and the “First Day Bike on the Torrey C. Brown Rail Trail” along the former Northern Central Railway.

As Jan. 1 will ring in the year of our nation’s 250th birthday, some hikes will introduce historic themes that will continue through the year. Deep Creek Lake State Park features the “Brant Mine Hike” where hikers can learn about Garrett County history. North Point State Park will offer the “Black Marsh” Hike, a step into the past through the Black Marsh Wildlands, where nature and history intertwine and visitors can explore a landscape rich with stories of the region’s past.

Special extras for participants include First Day Hike “I Hiked” Stickers, available at select locations while supplies last. Those who chart their own course are welcome to take a First Day Hike on any trail or at any Maryland State Park on January 1 and are invited to visit the DNR website to share their adventure and how many miles they covered.

Note to Editors, Reporters, and Producers: Media is always welcome to cover a First Day Hike on our public lands; if possible contact the park office where you wish to attend in advance. Please be advised that onsite park staff may have limited availability for interviews or other assistance.