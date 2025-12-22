Maryland DNR Provides Guidance Concerning Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza

December 22, 2025

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), an airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds, is found sporadically in the state’s wild bird populations, especially waterfowl, raptors, and black vultures (pictured above). Photo by by Michael Dwyer, submitted to the 2023 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

Early indicators suggest the coming months could be active for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild birds again this year. Avian influenza, often called “bird flu,” is an airborne respiratory virus that spreads quickly among birds. While once considered rare in Maryland, the virus is now being detected more commonly in the state’s wild bird populations, especially waterfowl, raptors, and black vultures. Risk to human health is considered low, but people who may handle or encounter wild birds should take common precautions to protect themselves and help limit the spread of this virus.

Hunting wild birds, including waterfowl and geese, is safe but the Maryland Department of Natural Resources recommend some guidelines for hunters and others who encounter wild birds:

Never handle wild birds that are obviously sick or found dead.

Wash your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer immediately after handling game.

Use disposable gloves when handling game and double-bag offal and feathers.

Use dedicated clothing, boots, and tools for cleaning game that are not used around poultry or pet birds. Anyone preparing harvested waterfowl should cook it to 165 degrees to kill any viruses or bacteria. Hunters and other outdoors enthusiasts can check online for more information from USDA on safely processing and disposing of wild birds .

Anyone who fills birdfeeders for the winter may continue to do so, as songbirds rarely carry or spread the HPAI virus.

Hiking, photography, and other outdoor activities in areas where wild birds congregate are safe, although as with hunting, precautions should be taken to avoid sick or dead birds.

Anyone who sees sick or dead birds in the wild should not handle or move the birds but should first report them to the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) by calling 1-877-463-6497. DNR contracts annually with APHIS to help the state triage approximately 30,000 calls related to sick, injured, or dead wildlife. APHIS operators are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on state holidays. Those with area codes from outside Maryland should call 410-349-8055. Voicemails will be promptly returned.

USDA APHIS employs staff who are trained to handle and remove sick or dead wild birds while mitigating biosecurity risks and reducing potential spread of the disease to domestic poultry facilities. Key DNR staff are also trained and equipped to dispose of dead birds that may have contracted the virus and will be supplementing the disposal efforts. Reports will be triaged based on their seriousness and the two agencies will advise callers on a course of action and determine whether a direct field response is required.

More information on HPAI and how to mitigate exposure of domestic poultry to wild birds can be found on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.

The Maryland Department of Agriculture is encouraging poultry farm and backyard flock owners are urged to follow these guidelines to prevent the spread of HPAI:

Restrict access to poultry by posting “Restricted Access” signage, securing the area with a gate, or both.

Take steps to ensure that contaminated materials on the ground are not transported into the poultry growing house or area.

Provide the following items to anyone entering or leaving any area where poultry are kept: Footbaths and foot mats with disinfectant. Boot washing and disinfectant station. Footwear change or foot covers.

Cover and secure feed to prevent wild birds, rodents or other animals from accessing it.

Cover and properly contain carcasses, used litter, or other disease-containing organic materials to prevent wild birds, rodents or other animals from accessing them and to keep them from being blown around by wind.

Allow MDA to enter the premises during normal working hours to inspect your biosecurity and sanitation practices.

Report any unusual domestic poultry deaths or sudden increases in very sick poultry to the MDA Animal Health Program at 410-841-5810 or after-hours to 410-841-5971. Also contact the USDA at 866-536-7593.

Dead wild birds can be reported to USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service by calling 1-877-463-6497. USDA Wildlife Services operators are available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on state holidays. Those with phone numbers outside of Maryland should call 410-349-8055. Voicemails will be promptly returned.