BUTTRAM ORTHODONTICS WELCOMES DR. ISAAC HINCKLEY TO THE PRACTICE

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buttram Orthodontics is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Isaac Hinckley to its practice, marking the first time in more than three decades that the practice has welcomed a second orthodontist.Led by Dr. J. Randal “Randy” Buttram , Buttram Orthodontics has served the Panama City community for over 30 years, earning a reputation for thoughtful treatment planning, personalized care, and a patient-first philosophy.Dr. Hinckley will begin seeing patients in early January 2026.Continuing a Legacy of Trusted Care:“As I approach my 36th year in practice, I want our patients to feel reassured that I’m not going anywhere. Welcoming the right doctor ensures that our patients, our team, and the legacy we’ve built together remain strong well into the future. Dr. Hinckley shares our philosophy of approaching every smile with precision, warmth, and integrity, and that matters here,” Dr. Buttram shares.A Passion for Orthodontics, Rooted in Precision:Dr. Hinckley recently completed a three-year postdoctoral orthodontic program at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, earning his Master of Science in Orthodontics. He received his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the University of the Pacific Arthur A. Dugoni School of Dentistry, graduating second in his class with honors.“What I love most about orthodontics is being part of a patient’s journey to confidence,” says Dr. Hinckley. “Seeing how a smile can truly change someone’s life is incredibly rewarding.”Originally from Wyoming, Dr. Hinckley and his family chose Bay County as the place to put down roots and begin this next chapter.With Dr. Hinckley’s arrival, Buttram Orthodontics looks ahead with confidence, maintaining the trusted care patients know while strengthening the practice for the future.For more than 30 years, Buttram Orthodontics has provided comprehensive orthodontic care for children, teens, and adults in Panama City and surrounding communities.Founded and led by Dr. J. Randal Buttram, the practice is known for personalized treatment planning, advanced orthodontic techniques, and long-standing relationships with families and the broader Panama City community through decades of local involvement.For more information or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit buttramsbraces.com

