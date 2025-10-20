FIRST IMPRESSION ORTHODONTICS WELCOMES DR. JENNA SCHNEIDER TO THE TEAM

FIO Logo Dr. Jenna Schneider FIO Doctors

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- First Impression Orthodontics (FIO) , led by orthodontist Dr. Quoc Lu, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Jenna Schneider to its growing practice.Known throughout Alexandria for its uplifting philosophy — “Your Best Self Starts Here” — First Impression Orthodontics is celebrated for creating smiles that inspire confidence, connection, and community.With Dr. Schneider’s arrival, the FIO team continues its mission to enhance lives one smile at a time through compassionate, personalized care and advanced orthodontic expertise.A Passion for Smiles, Sparked EarlyDr. Schneider’s journey to orthodontics began long before dental school.“I’ve wanted to be an orthodontist since eighth grade! After the first stage of my own treatment, I felt so much more confident in my smile — and I knew I wanted to give that same feeling to others. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else,” says Dr. Jenna Schneider.That dream led her from Long Island, New York to NYU College of Dentistry, and later to the West Virginia University School of Dentistry, where she earned her master’s degree and completed her orthodontic residency.Leadership Beyond the ChairBeyond clinical excellence, Dr. Schneider is deeply involved in advancing her profession. She serves in multiple leadership roles with the American Association of Orthodontists (AAO), including on the Council on Governmental Affairs and the National Advocacy Network, and was recently accepted into the Southern Society of Orthodontists Leadership Development Class of 2026.Dr. Schneider and Dr. Lu first met at the AAO Leadership Development Conference in 2022 — a connection that would eventually bring her to Alexandria.A Shared Vision for Care“I joined First Impression Orthodontics because of Dr. Lu! We’ve known each other for years, and I’ve always admired his leadership and the culture he’s built. Joining FIO was an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. It’s truly a wonderful place to practice with an incredible, supportive team,” says Dr. Schneider.Dr. Schneider’s philosophy mirrors that of First Impression Orthodontics — one rooted in compassion, teamwork, and joy.“I love educating patients and making them a part of their treatment. It becomes a team effort toward creating a beautiful, functional smile. The post-braces smile on deband day is everything — it’s the best feeling,” she says. “I try to make orthodontics a fun, easy experience. Some patients come in nervous or without confidence, and it’s up to us to help turn that around. We love what we do because of them.”Bringing Energy, Artistry & Heart to AlexandriaDr. Schneider brings more than clinical skill; she brings creativity and enthusiasm to everything she does. An avid baker, yogi, and artist, she’s known among friends and family for her sourdough chocolate chip cookies with browned butter and sea salt.Since relocating to Northern Virginia, she’s been exploring Great Falls National Park, the Mosaic District, and Old Town Alexandria, and enjoys hot yoga at YogaSix in Kingstowne.“I’m an activity person,” she laughs. “Whether it’s hiking, cooking, or painting, I love staying busy and connecting with people — which makes being part of such an active, joyful office like FIO so special.”At First Impression Orthodontics, creating beautiful smiles is about more than alignment — it’s about transformation. Founded and run by Dr. Quoc Lu, recognized among the region’s top orthodontists, the practice provides comprehensive orthodontic care for children, teens, and adults, including clear aligners and high-efficiency self-ligating braces.The team believes that by creating beautiful smiles, we enhance lives and create ripples of change that extend far beyond our practice.From personalized care and advanced technology to themed celebration days and joyful patient experiences, FIO is known for treating people — not just teeth.Located in Alexandria, Virginia, First Impression Orthodontics proudly serves families throughout Northern Virginia.Your Best Self Starts Here.For more information or to schedule a complimentary consultation , visit www.firstimpressionorthodontics.com

