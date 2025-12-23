KwaZulu-Natal Education honours commitment to pay examination markers

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education has honoured its commitment to examination markers by ensuring that all promised payments were successfully processed and paid today, in line with the undertaking made to markers that payments would be effected on 23 December 2025.

This decisive action reaffirms the Department’s commitment to integrity, accountability, and respect for the invaluable contribution made by examination markers, who play a critical role in safeguarding the credibility and quality of the National Senior Certificate examinations irrespective of all challenges l encountered.

The fulfilment of this commitment also reflects the leadership ethos as articulated by the MEC in his media briefing on the state of readiness for the 2025 marking processes .

The timely payment of examination markers stands as a testament to the message shared across all 32 marking centres during the marking period, emphasising the principle that commitments made to education stakeholders must be honoured without compromise.

"The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting educators, examination personnel, and all stakeholders, and will continue to act with transparency, diligence, and accountability in the execution of its responsibilities," said MEC Sipho Hlomuka.

