Deputy President Paul Mashatile: Eulogy at Special Official Funeral Category 2 of Mosiuoa Gerard Patrick "Terror" Lekota

Programme Director / Chairperson;

The Lekota Family;

The Honourable Premier of the Free State;

The Honourable Speaker of the Free State Legislature;

The Honourable Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza;

The Honourable Chairperson of the Council of Provinces, Ms Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane;

Former Presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe;

Leaders of the Government of National Unity;

Leaders of Opposition Parties present here today;

Honourable Premiers and Speakers present;

Honourable Ministers and Deputy Ministers;

Members of Parliament and Provincial Legislatures;

Traditional and Religious Leaders;

Veterans of our Liberation Struggle;

Members of the the Diplomatic Corps;|

Fellow South Africans, Dumelang!

Today, we gather as a nation united in grief, remembrance, and gratitude to bid farewell to a towering figure of our liberation struggle and democratic state.

We honour Ntate Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota, a giant whose life was defined by uncompromising dedication to justice and service to the people.

Ntate Lekota’s political journey traversed the defining epochs of modern South Africa.

From the ideological awakening of Black Consciousness to the frontlines of the United Democratic Front, the leadership corridors of the ANC’s National Executive Committee, and ultimately the founding of the Congress of the People. His life was lived in pursuit of a better South Africa, marked always by honesty, integrity, and courage.

Ntate Lekota understood that leaders are transient, but the “Congress” as an ideal of unity and justice is eternal. He knew that the measure of a leader is not how long he holds office, but how faithfully he serves the covenant of Congress. From Dr A.B. Xuma’s reminder that “to Congress we are loyal” to the steadfast guardianship of Sisulu and Tambo, that covenant has been passed like a torch across generations.

Lekota carried that torch with unyielding fidelity. He stood as proof that while names may fade from ballots, the Congress ideal remains, a beacon of unity, a compass of justice, a promise to the people.

Ntate Lekota understood that leadership is not command, but service. For him, democracy was never a distant set of rules; it was a living instrument to transform the lives of ordinary citizens.

He dedicated himself to ensuring that the Constitution became a shield for the vulnerable and a bridge across the chasm of inequality. He remained an outspoken voice, reminding all of us that democracy requires vigilance and principled leadership.

Terror Lekota’s activism began in the 1970s with the South African Students’ Organisation (SASO), where he championed Black Consciousness and the liberation of oppressed communities. His imprisonment on Robben Island alongside Nelson Mandela deepened his conviction that freedom was non-negotiable. From his youth, through the United Democratic Front (UDF), the infamous Treason Trial, and into Government, his journey was marked by sacrifice and service.

As the first Premier of the Free State, Honourable Lekota stepped into a province scarred by apartheid and laid the foundations of a unified, non-racial government. He was instrumental in forming the provincial administration, in advocating for, and in embarking on the long journey to build a government that served all citizens.

As Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces and later Minister of Defence, he carried the burdens of leadership with dignity. He envisioned a Defence Force not as an instrument of repression, but as a guardian of democracy and peace, a vision that continues to guide us today.

In guiding the Defence Force, the former minister ensured that the instruments of war became guardians of peace, transforming them into protectors of a democracy still in its infancy. His vision was clear: that the strength of a nation lies not in its weapons, but in its ability to reconcile, to heal, and to live in harmony.

Ntate Lekota strongly believed that reconciliation was not weakness but strength; peace was not the absence of struggle but the triumph of justice. He reminded us that democracy is not a gift, but a responsibility, a constant refrain that challenged each generation to guard and nurture it.

President Cyril Ramaphosa captured his essence when he said, “Ntate Mosiuoa Lekota belonged to a generation of leaders who placed the interests of the people above their own, who understood that freedom demands sacrifice, and that democracy must be defended with courage and integrity.”

Indeed, these words capture the essence of a life lived in service of South Africa. He stood among those who carried the heavy burden of resistance, who risked their freedom so that ours might be secured.

During the turbulent days of student activism, he would arrive at meetings with nothing more than a notebook in his hand and conviction in his voice. He would listen carefully, then rise with calm authority and remind everyone that “Our struggle is not for ourselves, it is for the generations to come.” That was his gift to turn passion into discipline, and discipline into action.

From his student activism with comrades like Steve Biko and Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, to his leadership in government, he carried the vision of a South Africa that is non‑racial, non‑sexist, democratic and united. He held fast to the ideals of the ANC Bill of Rights and the 1955 Freedom Charter, that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white.

One thing that also made him an exceptional comrade was his remarkable ability to engage across political and ideological divides, while remaining firmly anchored in the values of the Freedom Charter.

In moments of heated debate, he was never swayed by partisanship or personal gain; instead, he returned again and again to the Charter’s call for unity, equality, and shared belonging.

This fidelity made him not only a defender of constitutionalism, but also a reconciler, a leader who could listen, who could reason, and who could remind us that our democracy is strongest when it embraces diversity of thought while holding fast to the principles that unite us.

Ntate Lekota's passing during Human Rights Month, just before the 30th anniversary of our Constitution, urges a reflection on whether we have honoured the rights and freedoms for which he dedicated his life and efforts. His passing compels us to ask ourselves whether we are living up to the promise of the rights and freedoms for which he laboured.

This is the question that demands deep introspection and honest reflection. It is the question that calls us to measure our progress not by ceremony and speeches alone, but by the lived reality of dignity, equality, and justice in the daily lives of citizens.

Indeed, we have walked far since 1994, but we cannot yet claim to have arrived. How can we say we are there when a child who has met every requirement for a degree still stands on the verge of opportunity, with no unemployment?

How can we say we are there when Gender‑Based Violence remains one of South Africa’s most devastating and persistent human rights violations? Violence continues not in distant places, but in our homes, in our relationships, in our communities. As a society, we must all play a role in challenging harmful norms that normalise GBV.

How can we say we are there when we still carry the highest income inequality in the world, and uneven opportunities that divide our people? Progress without opportunity is incomplete. Freedom without dignity is unfinished, and justice without inclusion is unfulfilled.

Nevertheless, we can state without hesitation that Honourable Lekota’s footprint is indelible in the milestones of our democracy. His hand is evident in the triumph of universal suffrage, in the expansion of housing and healthcare, in the opening of classrooms and the provision of social grants.

These achievements are the bricks and mortar of dignity, and the lifelines of hope. In democracy, in human rights, in infrastructure, and in social development, his legacy is etched into the very fabric of our nation.

Those who walked this journey with Honourable Lekota remember him as a leader of conscience, discipline, and integrity. Former President Thabo Mbeki has often reminded us that true leaders understand power as responsibility, not reward. In this tradition, Ntate Lekota stood out as a principled defender of constitutionalism, collective leadership, and strong democratic institutions.

Former President Kgalema Motlanthe, himself a custodian of unity and ethical leadership, has spoken of humility in power and fidelity to constitutional values. These principles found deep expression in Ntate Lekota’s life, a leader whose moral authority flowed not from office, but from service; not from title, but from trust; not from privilege, but from the people.

His life reminds us that true leadership is not measured by titles, but by values upheld and trust earned.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Ntate Lekota’s contribution did not end with the struggle for freedom. In our democratic government, he carried forward the same determination, turning his energy to the challenges that continue to face our people. He understood that political freedom must be matched by social and economic justice.

In all his endeavours, he was determined to create opportunities for every child to learn, for every worker to earn a decent living, and for every family to live with dignity. He believed that education was the key to breaking the cycle of poverty, that skills development was the bridge to employment, and that empowering the youth was the surest way to secure our future.

Ntate Lekota was a man who told the truth, even when it was uncomfortable. He did not chase popular acclaim; he chased justice. His integrity was not for sale, nor was his commitment to the downtrodden found wavering. He believed that the true measure of our liberation was not in the opulence of the few but in the dignity of the poor.

He was clear that corruption robs the poor, inequality divides the nation, and unemployment steals hope. He challenged us to confront these realities with honesty and courage, and to govern not for ourselves but for the millions who look to democracy as a promise of a better life.

Most of us sitting here are aware that Ntate Lekota spoke truth to power even when it came at great personal cost to his political career. In the ANC and in opposition benches, he acted with deep-seated integrity, embodying the belief that public office is a calling to serve the people, not oneself.

Perhaps his most profound contribution was his belief that a nation divided by the atrocities of apartheid could not prosper without profound healing. He understood that wounds of our past were deep- emotional, psychological, and physical. Yet, he believed in the power of reconciliation, not as a forgetting, but as a facing the truth to lance the boil of hatred.

If we draw from Lekota’s life and convictions, his voice on today’s conflicts would be clear and principled. Lekota would likely remind leaders that democracy and sovereignty must be defended through dialogue, not domination. I believe that Lekota’s refrain would echo that true strength lies not in weapons, but in the ability to reconcile, to heal, and to move forward together.

Compatriots,

The world does not need war. We do not need any violence and destruction. What humanity needs is the courage to resolve our differences in peace, in negotiation, and in diplomacy. This was the conviction that Ntate Lekota carried, that dialogue is stronger than division, that reconciliation is greater than retaliation, and that peace is the highest form of justice.

Even now, in his passing, Ntate Lekota has achieved what so few can: he has brought us together. He has forced us to pause, look beyond our political divides. As a principled leader who valued dialogue, we should continue in his spirit to use the context of the National Dialogue for engagement and coming together to shape the next chapter of our democracy.

I must further highlight that Ntate Lekota’s life speaks powerfully to the spirit and purpose of the Government of National Unity. Long before cooperation across political lines became a constitutional arrangement, he practiced it as a leadership value, understanding that unity across difference is the foundation of social cohesion and nation‑building.

While his departure leaves a void, his legacy as a committed freedom fighter who sacrificed his own freedom for ours will never be forgotten.

As we bid farewell to Ntate Lekota, we embrace his enduring values and vision alongside our mourning. Today we must recommit ourselves to unity across difference, to justice without compromise, and to building a South Africa that truly belongs to all who live in it.

To his wife, children, and family, we thank you for sharing this titan with the nation. Though his voice is silent now, the echoes of his courage will resonate for generations.

Robala ka kagiso, Patrick Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota. Your journey is complete, but the freedom you fought for lives on. Your life will remain a compass for our democracy, and your values will continue to guide our nation.

Hamba kahle, Mkhonto!

Thank You.

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