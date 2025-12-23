No Shame, Just Support: How to Cope With Mother-Daughter Tension During the Holidays

The Mother Daughter Relationship Makeover: Workbook For Lasting Change offers an interactive path forward for those ready to rebuild bonds and restore trust. The once estranged and now reunited mother-daughter duo Lindsey (standing) and Leslie Glass have created a companion guide that translates their proven strategies into actionable steps.

The “no contact” epidemic and rise in family estrangement, especially between mothers and daughters, is real and far more common than people think.

Repairing a mother-daughter relationship can have a ripple effect that transforms the entire family.” — Author Leslie Glass

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holidays promise joy, but for many mothers and daughters, they deliver something very different: tension, tears and unspoken hurt. Social media may paint a picture of cozy closeness, but countless women feel ashamed to admit they’re struggling — or that they’re not speaking to each other at all. The stigma is real, and the sadness can be overwhelming.

Bestselling authors Leslie and Lindsey Glass want families to know they’re not alone. Their once-broken relationship, and the years they spent rebuilding it, serve as the foundation of their latest guide, The Mother Daughter Relationship Makeover: Workbook For Lasting Change. Designed for women who are fighting, disconnected or quietly suffering, this interactive guide offers concrete tools for easing tension, expressing emotion and beginning (or restarting) the healing process.

“With the holiday season upon us, this is the perfect time to take stock of what’s working and what’s hurting in your family dynamic,” said Leslie Glass. “Repairing a mother-daughter relationship can have a ripple effect that transforms the entire family.”

Inside Workbook For Lasting Change, readers will find:

• Personal assessments

• Journal prompts

• Scripts and practice ideas

• Dictionaries of key terms

• Creative exercises

• Dos and Don’ts

• Story writing prompts

By turning stories into understanding and conflict into connection, the workbook makes relationship repair accessible and sustainable. Each section provides concrete strategies for bridging divides, rewriting old narratives and nurturing compassion one step at a time.

“If you're ready to move beyond the hurts and patterns that held you back and bring back the love you both long for, this is your guide, your companion and your invitation to a new chapter of healing together,” Lindsey Glass added.

About the Authors

Leslie Glass is a journalist, recovery advocate and the author of 12 books, including nine USA Today and New York Times bestselling suspense novels. She is the cofounder of Reach Out Recovery and co-producer of the award-winning documentaries The Secret World of Recovery and The Silent Majority. She lives in Sarasota, Florida.

Lindsey Glass is an author, screenwriter and cofounder of Reach Out Recovery, where her writing on relationships and wellness reaches millions worldwide. She co-produced The Secret World of Recovery and The Silent Majority, and is the author of 100 Tips for Growing Up. She lives in Florida.

For more information, please visit https://reachoutrecovery.com/, or connect with the authors on Facebook (Reach Out Recovery), Instagram (reachoutrecovery) and YouTube (@reachoutrecovery6052).

The Mother Daughter Relationship Makeover: Workbook For Lasting Change

Publisher: Reach Out Recovery

Release Date: November 10, 2025

ISBN: 978-1-7324158-8-1 (paperback)

ISBN: 979-8-218-81371-0 (e-book)

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/Mother-Daughter-Relationship-Makeover-Workbook-Lasting/dp/1732415889

