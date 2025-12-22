Built for the Pace of Modern Work: BOS-UP Moments Delivers a New Model for Leadership Learning

BOS-UP Moments features short, interactive “Moments” designed for founders, executives and fast-moving teams who need insight they can apply immediately. Bestselling author Scott Abbott is the founder and CEO of BOS-UP Coaching Solution & Academy.

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, December 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business books are everywhere, but real growth is harder than ever to access. For ambitious leaders, founders and fast-moving teams, long chapters and outdated training programs simply don’t fit the pace of modern work. In BOS-UP Moments: Field Guide to Prosper in Business, Work & Life, bestselling author and executive coach Scott Abbott introduces a bold alternative: a high-impact, interactive field guide designed to be used daily — not read once and shelved.

Blending leadership, psychology, strategy, coaching and personal growth, BOS-UP Moments defies traditional genres. It’s a book to be read, watched and used, fusing short-form insights with QR-linked videos, reflection prompts, journaling and action steps that help individuals and teams think better, lead better and perform better.

Created especially for startups, small and mid-sized organizations, and leaders responsible for developing people, the book delivers 40 compact “Moments” that strengthen the soft skills that power results — including confidence, communication, emotional intelligence, focus, resilience, accountability and leadership presence. Each Moment is designed to meet readers where they are and move them forward immediately.

Every BOS-UP Moment includes:

• A brief, high-impact video accessible via QR code

• A transcript that expands context and application

• Three bolded takeaways to anchor the lesson

• Five prompts to spark reflection and immediate action

Ideal for entrepreneurs, emerging leaders, managers, coaches and lifelong learners, BOS-UP Moments serves as a portable mindset reset — something to keep within reach during high-pressure decisions, new responsibilities or periods of burnout, transition or reinvention.

“Growth should be a constant companion; something you carry with you, return to and build on every day,” Abbott added. “BOS-UP Moments is designed to spark ongoing awareness, insight, confidence and enthusiasm for continuous improvement. It reminds readers that learning has no finish line.”

About the Author

Bestselling author Scott Abbott is the founder and CEO of BOS-UP Coaching Solution & Academy, Straticos and PHASE4 Investments. With more than 30 years of experience launching, scaling, advising and acquiring companies, Abbott has partnered with startups, global brands and Fortune 1000 firms — helping teams generate billions in revenue and navigate both breakthroughs and setbacks. A finalist for the E&Y Technology Entrepreneur of the Year Award and former Entrepreneur in Residence at Indiana University Kelley School of Business, he is also a Fast Company Executive Board member, top-rated podcast host and author of three bestselling books, including BOS-UP, The Co+Factor and Level-UP to Professional.

BOS-UP Moments: Field Guide to Prosper in Business, Work & Life

Publisher: BOS-UP Publishing

Release Date: November 20, 2025

ISBN-13: ‎979-8273631236

Available from: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0G1HRVSDX

