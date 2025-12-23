The Journalist December-January 2026

Our cover feature looks at the rise of the side hustle with more freelances taking on non-journalistic work to make ends meet.

We’re delighted to say that The Journalist has been named TUC best union journal of the year for a second time. We hope you will enjoy the latest edition which is available here.

We also put the state of court reporting in the dock and plan ahead for changes in digital tax return filing. And if you are feeling the effects of the weather at this time of year spare a thought for the reporters and photographers who specialise in capturing extreme weather. On our Patch tells their stories.

You can find the new Freelance supplement here.

I hope you have a happy holiday season and a very good New Year.

Christine Buckley

Editor

READ ONLINE

Download the resource

Return to listing