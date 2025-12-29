Info-Tech Research Group Names Semarchy 2025 Champions for Master Data Management

InfoTech Champion badge for Emotional Footprint in Master Data Management

Semarchy has been awarded the Champion Badge for Master Data Management in the 2025 InfoTech Emotional Footprint Quadrant.

The Semarchy Data Platform is unlike anything else on the market with cross-organisation collaboration built in from the start.” — Sacha Dawes, CPO at Semarchy

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global research and advisory firm, Info-Tech Research Group, has awarded Semarchy with the Champion Badge for Master Data Management in the 2025 InfoTech Emotional Footprint Quadrant.The report findings are based on data from user reviews on the firm’s SoftwareReviews platform, the leading source for insights on the software provider landscape. Semarchy is a modern data management company offering flexible MDM solutions that enable rapid delivery of trusted, governed data products at scale, so businesses can easily find, understand, and consume the data they need. Info-Tech Research Group’s Emotional Footprint report quantifies the end-user experience and value provided by a specific product and the relationship end users have with the provider. The top providers are recognized as Emotional Footprint Champions, which are selected based exclusively on feedback provided by their users. User satisfaction is measured across 27 elements of the provider relationship, including strategy, service experience, product experience, conflict resolution, and the contracting process. The result is a Net Emotional Footprint score. This score represents the overall user sentiment, a powerful indicator of user feeling toward the provider and the product.Semarchy received a Net Emotional Footprint score of 9.2 against 14 other data products, with top scores in strategy & innovation and conflict resolution.Semarchy’s offering, the Semarchy Data Platform, was vital for this high performance. The new platform that launched this year has made waves in the industry, offering businesses of all sizes the opportunity to make MDM work for them. The platform is flexible with multiple deployment options: Semarchy will meet you where you are and aid you on a journey to business growth.Sacha Dawes, Chief Product Officer at Semarchy, said: “We’re delighted to have been recognized by InfoTech again for the fantastic work we have been able to achieve in 2025 with our clients, new and old. The Semarchy Data Platform is unlike anything else on the market with cross-organisation collaboration built in from the start. We want to make MDM accessible and engaging across the organization so businesses no longer work in departmental silos and instead start making data-driven decisions that encompass all the right touchpoints.”The Emotional Footprint reports from Info-Tech Research Group are based on authentic user-review data. The data published in the Emotional Footprint Diamond is collected from real end users and meticulously verified.To find out more about the Semarchy Data Platform and its capabilities, please get in touch with Semarchy today to see how we can help transform your business.-ENDS-About Info-Tech Research GroupInfo-Tech Research Group is one of the world’s leading research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT and HR professionals. The company produces unbiased, highly relevant research and provides advisory services to help leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For nearly 30 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations. To learn more about Info-Tech’s divisions, visit SoftwareReviews for software buying insights or McLean & Company for HR research and advisory services.About SemarchySemarchy is the modern data management company. The Semarchy Data Platform (SDP) — our AI-driven MDM and governance platform built for DataOps — ensures the rapid delivery of trusted, governed data products at scale, so businesses can easily find, understand, and consume the data they need. With a proven record of customer success, Semarchy helps customers meet the growth in demand for accurate, trusted data and drive the success of data-focused initiatives like AI, Customer 360, and more.SDP is available as SaaS, as a self-managed (on-premises, private cloud) deployment, or as the only MDM platform offered as a native Snowflake application. It’s also available through major cloud marketplaces including Snowflake, Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud Platform. Semarchy is headquartered in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London (UK), Lyon (France), and New Delhi (India). For more information, visit www.semarchy.com

