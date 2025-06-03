Semarchy Data Management Drove a 315% ROI for Enterprise Customers:Total Economic Impact™ Study

Study by leading research firm finds businesses improved user efficiencies and drive legacy environment cost savings for data projects with Semarchy.

The Forrester study validates what our customers already know: when data strategy is aligned with the right technology, it drives measurable ROI, boosts productivity, and accelerates business outcomes” — Craig Gravina, Chief Technology Officer at Semarchy

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Semarchy , a leader in master data management (MDM), data intelligence and data integration, recently commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study and examine the potential return on investment (ROI) enterprises may realize by deploying Semarchy. The study provides a framework for business leaders to evaluate the potential financial impact of Semarchy on their organizations.Highlights from the Study:- 315% three-year adjusted ROI: A project’s expected return in percentage terms. ROI is calculated by dividing net benefits (benefits less costs) by costs.- Less than six month payback period: The breakeven point for an investment. This is the point in time at which net benefits (benefits minus costs) equal the initial investment or cost.- $5.1M Net Present Value (NPV): A capital budgeting financial metric used to analyze the profitability of a project A positive project NPV normally indicates a worthwhile investment to be compared against offerings with similar NPVs.NPV is calculated by the present or current value of (discounted) future net cash flows given an interest rate (the discount rate).Forrester interviewed decision-makers with experience using Semarchy for this research. For the purposes of this study, Forrester aggregated the experiences of the interviewees and combined the results into a single composite organization that is a global, $10 billion dollar that operates both as a B2C and B2B organization. It has 70,000 employees.“Semarchy is very adaptable. You can shape it the way you want. It doesn’t push you down a certain path. That’s one of the advantages of using DM,” said the IT project manager at a large construction enterprise.Key Quantified Benefit Findings- $6.7 million in total benefits over a three-year risk-adjusted present value (PV), with major gains across data stewardship, business user productivity, and technology cost savings:- $4.1M worth of business user efficiencies: Business users gained self-service access to high-quality, real-time data for day-to-day operations. With easier data navigation and faster queries, teams saw 60% time savings for MDM-related workflows.- $819K worth of data steward workflow efficiencies: SDP platform features like consolidated dashboards, match-and-merge functions, and automated enrichment improved data steward productivity by up to 60%, allowing teams to scale without increasing headcount.- $1.3M worth of legacy environment cost savings: By replacing homegrown, code-heavy environments with Semarchy, organizations repurposed eight developers and DBAs previously tasked with manual data processing.- $461K worth of business cost savings: Improved supplier data visibility helped optimize contract negotiations, delivering incremental savings of up to 3% by Year 3.“An enterprise MDM strategy empowers organizations to innovate with confidence by delivering trusted, consolidated data across the business.,” said Craig Gravina, Chief Technology Officer for Semarchy. “This Forrester study validates for us what our customers already know: when data strategy is aligned with the right technology, it drives measurable ROI, boosts productivity, and accelerates business outcomes.”The Forrester TEI study also highlighted several unquantified benefits, including:- Accelerated time to value- Data quality improvement- Cross-functional collaboration improvement- Surfacing new business opportunities- Mitigating business risk- Support for compliance preparedness- Responsive customer support“The agility [of the platform] is one of its pluses. You can rapidly develop within it and take things to production,” said the product owner and tech lead for an oil and gas enterprise. “We were looking for a lightweight agile master data management solution, and that’s where Semarchy has definitely fit the bill and provided what we needed.”For further insights on the business benefits that can be achieved with Semarchy Data Management, read the full study here ENDSAbout SemarchySemarchy is a recognized leader in providing master data management, intelligence and integration solutions with the Semarchy Data Platform. Semarchy helps global enterprises transform their most valuable asset — data — into usable insights for smarter decisions, faster growth, and tangible outcomes. With a unified data platform and proven customer results, we make trusting, moving, and using data simple.Semarchy is available as an on-prem solution and is natively available on popular cloud marketplaces such as Snowflake, Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). Semarchy is also managed as a service and supported by a rich ecosystem of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and professional service partners. Semarchy is based in Phoenix, USA, with offices in London, UK, Lyon, France, and New Delhi, India. For more information, visit www.semarchy.com

