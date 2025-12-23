Logistics Plus Brazil Achieves Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) Accreditation

The accreditation recognizes Logistics Plus Brazil for meeting stringent international trade standards.

This accreditation reinforces our long-term commitment to compliance, security, and operational excellence in Brazil.”
— Frederico Resende
ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that Logistics Plus Brazil has been officially accredited as an Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) under Brazil’s Authorized Economic Operator (Operador Econômico Autorizado - OEA) Program.

The accreditation, issued by Brazil’s Special Secretariat of the Federal Revenue, recognizes Logistics Plus Brazil (LP Brazil) for meeting stringent international standards related to supply chain security, regulatory compliance, risk management, and operational reliability. The certification was granted on December 19, 2025, and is valid for an indefinite period

The Brazilian AEO Program is part of a global framework promoted by the World Customs Organization (WCO) to strengthen supply chain security while facilitating legitimate trade. Companies granted AEO status benefit from simplified customs procedures, reduced inspections, and faster clearance times — advantages that directly translate into greater efficiency and predictability for customers.

“This accreditation reinforces our long-term commitment to compliance, security, and operational excellence in Brazil,” said Frederico Resende, Managing Partner of LP Brazil. “As global supply chains continue to evolve, programs like AEO help ensure our customers benefit from smoother trade flows, reduced risk, and a higher level of trust when moving goods into and out of key international markets.”

LP Brazil operates as a full-service freight forwarder, supporting customers with international air and ocean freight, customs coordination, project cargo, and complex supply chain solutions throughout Brazil and the broader Latin American region. Achieving AEO status further strengthens the company’s ability to support multinational customers with compliant, resilient, and secure logistics operations.

The accreditation also aligns with broader global compliance initiatives at Logistics Plus, complementing similar trusted trader and security programs across other regions worldwide.

Visit br.logisticsplus.com to learn more about LP Brazil.  

About Logistics Plus, Inc.

Logistics Plus, Inc. is a 21st Century Logistics Company™. With annual global sales approaching $1 billion, Logistics Plus is a leading global provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, logistics, project management, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. The company is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately owned logistics companies, with a presence in over 50 countries worldwide. With its trademark Passion for Excellence™, Logistics Plus is consistently recognized as a great place to work and a top global logistics provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

