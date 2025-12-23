Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Retail Theft (Request for Information)

 





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A5006848

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 12/22/2025 1636 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, US Route 5, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Retail Theft (Request for Information)

 

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a report of a retail theft from the Dollar General store on US Route 5 in Derby, VT. Employees reported an unknown male carried a shopping basket containing undisclosed items out of the store without paying for them. The male then got into a vehicle with an unknown driver, and left traveling towards Newport City. The vehicle was a 2015 Hyundai Accent with New Hampshire registration +SAVP+. Photos of the unknown male person of interest and subject vehicle are attached.

 

Anyone with information regarding this incident urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

 

