Derby Barracks / Retail Theft (Request for Information)









STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A5006848 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Aaron Leonard STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 12/22/2025 1636 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Dollar General, US Route 5, Derby, VT VIOLATION: Retail Theft (Request for Information) ACCUSED: UNKNOWN SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby barracks received a report of a retail theft from the Dollar General store on US Route 5 in Derby, VT. Employees reported an unknown male carried a shopping basket containing undisclosed items out of the store without paying for them. The male then got into a vehicle with an unknown driver, and left traveling towards Newport City. The vehicle was a 2015 Hyundai Accent with New Hampshire registration +SAVP+. Photos of the unknown male person of interest and subject vehicle are attached. Anyone with information regarding this incident urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit Aaron Leonard, Trooper Vermont State Police – Derby 35 Crawford Road, Derby, VT 05829 802-334-8881 aaron.leonard@vermont.gov

