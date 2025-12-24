Global E-Commerce Player Ergode Expands India Footprint with New Strategic Hub in Gurugram, Haryana

Ergode Ergode Gurugram Office

New Gurugram office strengthens Ergode’s North India presence & supports global marketplace operations, digital commerce execution & cross-border brand growth.

Gurugram gives us the talent, scale and execution depth we need to power Ergode’s next phase of global e-commerce growth from India.” — Rupesh Sanghavi

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ergode has announced the opening of its new office in Gurugram, Haryana, marking its seventh operational location in India. The move reflects the company’s focus on building regionally strong teams that support global e-commerce growth and marketplace execution.Gurugram has become a key talent destination for digital commerce, technology, and large-scale business operations. The city is home to professionals with deep exposure to global markets, process-driven execution, and cross-functional collaboration. This makes it an ideal location for supporting international brands operating across multiple digital channels.The Gurugram office will strengthen Ergode’s capabilities in marketplace operations, technology-led commerce initiatives, and cross-border brand expansion. Teams based in the region will work closely with global stakeholders to improve operational efficiency and accelerate growth across key markets.“India continues to be a critical part of how we build and scale global commerce operations,” said Rupesh Sanghavi , Founder and CEO of Ergode. “Gurugram brings together experience, scale, and execution depth, making it a strong addition to our growing presence in the country.”The Gurugram office further anchors Ergode’s India presence, supporting global commerce operations through regionally aligned teams.About ErgodeErgode is at the forefront of e-commerce acceleration and brand aggregation, specializing in the development of dynamic D2C and digital-first businesses. With over 18 years of experience, Ergode’s strategic acquisitions and partnerships have propelled companies to global brand status.For more information, visit www.ergode.com

