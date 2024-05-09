Ergode Launches New Office in Bengaluru, Expanding Its Presence in India
BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ergode, a leading global consumer goods company headquartered in Houston, Texas, USA, announces the opening of its new office in Bengaluru’s Bilekahalli. This addition enhances its established presence in India, where it already has workforces in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Siliguri. This strategic expansion underscores Ergode's commitment to offering international opportunities to India's talented workforce and positions the company for further growth in serving consumers in over 22 countries.
"We are thrilled to establish our presence in Bengaluru, the 'Silicon Valley of India,'" says Rupesh Sanghavi, Founder & CEO of Ergode. "This new office represents a significant step forward in our growth plans. We aim to leverage the city's pool of exceptional talent to build a dynamic team."
Ergode boasts a successful track record, consistently ranking among the Top 25 sellers on Amazon and contributing significantly to Walmart, SEARS, Newegg, and over 25 other marketplaces. With over 15 years of experience, the company has successfully grown more than 4,000 brands worldwide, establishing itself as a powerhouse in the global market.
“Ergode's expansion into Bengaluru aligns perfectly with our vision to tap into India's next-generation skillsets," adds Sanghavi. "This city fosters innovation and has been instrumental in the success of iconic brands. We are confident that our new office will be a magnet for attracting the brightest minds to propel Ergode's future endeavors."
About Ergode
Ergode is at the forefront of ecommerce acceleration and brand aggregation, specializing in the development of dynamic D2C and digital-first businesses. Boasting over 15 years of experience, Ergode's strategic acquisitions and partnerships have propelled companies into global brand status. For more information, visit http://www.ergode.com.
