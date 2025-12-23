Cyberteq to acquire 50% of Digital Oversight

Cyberteq's new UK venture creates an end-to-end digital-risk ecosystem, combining cyber assurance, compliance, analytics, and insurance intelligence.” — Ammar Adhami

LONDON, SINGAPORE, December 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberteq has agreed to acquire a 50% stake in Digital Oversight, a startup UK-based technology company specialising in digital and cyber risk management, cyber assurance, and cyber insurance. The deal concludes the successful integration of Digital Oversight’s CARM application into Cyberteq’s MUNIT platform, forming its GRC component 'M Compliance'. Digital Oversight will be rebranded a Cyberteq company as part of the acquisition.

In addition, the acquisition also provides direct access to UK/EU insurance and reinsurance markets, enabled by Digital Oversight’s extensive experience in insurance markets and regulatory permissions, giving Cyberteq an immediate operating gateway into one of the world’s most advanced cyber-insurance regions. This creates a combined cyber risk management–analytics–software engineering–insurance capabilities under the Cyberteq UK company brand.

The joint team will accelerate technology integration with the development of MUNIT enhancements, real-time telemetry-based risk monitoring, automated scoring engines, and cyber-insurance offerings.

Ammar Adhami, CEO of Cyberteq, said:

“Cyberteq's new UK venture creates an end-to-end digital-risk ecosystem, combining cyber assurance, compliance, analytics, and insurance intelligence. Digital Oversight brings into Cyberteq a high-calibre, highly experienced international specialist team. Being the APAC regional winner for the UKPA award 2024, we are excited to conclude this acquisition and expand in the UK”

Chris Keay, Managing Director of Digital Oversight, commented:

“Digital Oversight merging with Cyberteq blends cyber skills, technology, and regional footprints with vast experience in insurance. It accelerates our geographical presence, allows us to scale, and to deliver next-generation cyber assurance and insurance technology.”

About Cyberteq

CYBERTEQ is a long-established Cybersecurity Technology company based in Singapore with a clear mission of driving cyber resilience. CYBERTEQ is the trusted security partner for clients in various sectors: BFSI, Telecom and ISP, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas and Food industry



About Digital Oversight

Digital Oversight is a UK-based technology company specialising in digital and cyber risk management, cyber assurance, and cyber insurance working with insurance markets and enterprise clients.

For more information, please visit https://www.cyberteq.com/ and https://www.digitaloversight.ai/

