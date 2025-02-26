Strategic Partnership CYBERTEQ & Digital Oversight

Our joint solutions will help organizations proactively defend against cyber threats and respond to incidents faster and more effectively.” — Ammar Adhami

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberteq Pte. Ltd. and Digital Oversight (AI) Ltd., are excited to announce a strategic collaboration partnership aimed at advancing cybersecurity solutions for businesses worldwide. This collaboration, forged over the past year, brings together the best of both companies’ expertise, resources and innovation, to deliver cutting-edge protection against the rapidly evolving landscape of cyber threats. The companies will jointly collaborate in providing solutions and technologies, particularly in information security technology including but not limited to managed services, security tooling and reporting, and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) solutions. In addition, they will pool their resources to provide a wide range of supporting and integrated consultancy services and solutions to clients. The companies are also actively engaged in jointly developing broad Cyber insurance solutions for their clients, working alongside leading global insurance market insurers and brokers.

Of early note is the integration of Cyberteq’s industry-leading MUNIT solution with Digital Oversight’s Cyber Assurance and Risk Management platform. Hence creating a comprehensive, end-to-end security, and advanced GRC offering that will help businesses safeguard their critical assets and data from cyberattacks. Whilst simultaneously ensuring Board Level understanding and engagement with cyber threat management and its consequences for organisational resilience.

Key Features of the Partnership:

• Enhanced Security for Diverse Sectors: A unified suite of cybersecurity solutions, seamlessly integrating advanced threat intelligence and automating cybersecurity processes, empowering businesses to detect, respond, and recover from cyberattacks more efficiently. Solutions designed to scale with organizations of all sizes, from small businesses to large enterprises, enabling companies to protect their digital assets more effectively, regardless of size, location or industry.

• Next-Generation Threat Intelligence: The collaboration will leverage real-time, AI-driven insights to predict and prevent emerging threats.

• Governance Risk and Compliance: Solutions to identify and gain assurance of all of the client’s Cyber Risks, simplifying the complex task of threat management, regulatory tracking, and data security. This offers real-time reporting, risk scoring, and intuitive dashboard displays. This application provides critical insights that empower Boards, management, and cybersecurity leaders to make informed decisions. Furthermore, it connects technical goals with strategic aims, making cyber security a strategic advantage rather than just a compliance requirement.

• Enhanced Support and Consultancy: A combined team of experts offering 24/7 monitoring, threat mitigation, and tailored security consulting, whether vCISO services or project consultancy, from SOC Maturity Assessments to Cyber engineering projects.

• Insurance Solutions: Working alongside leading global insurance companies, the Partners strive to develop first in class insurance solutions for its clients.

"We are thrilled to partner with Digital Oversight to provide businesses with an unparalleled level of cybersecurity protection," said Ammar Adhami, CEO of Cyberteq. "In today’s interconnected world, the threat landscape is more complex than ever. Our joint solutions will help organizations proactively defend against cyber threats and respond to incidents faster and more effectively, whilst ensuring compliance with an ever-changing regulatory landscape."

Chris Keay, MD of Digital Oversight, added, "This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation in cybersecurity. Together, we’re empowering businesses with the tools and knowledge needed to not only protect their data but also ensure business continuity in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyberattacks."

About Cyberteq: CYBERTEQ is a long-established Cybersecurity Technology company based in Singapore with a clear mission of driving cyber resilience. With a portfolio of Cybersecurity solutions, Managed services and Consultancy, CYBERTEQ is the trusted security partner for clients in various sectors: BFSI, Telecom and ISP, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas and Food industry.

About Digital Oversight (AI): Digital Oversight is a dynamic specialist cyber risk and data analytics management consultancy. Through data-driven, actionable insights and expert guidance it enables organisations to navigate the complexities of cyber risk. By aligning cyber risk management with broader business objectives, it provides assurance to business leaders, allowing them to defend their operations, data and clients with confidence.

For more information, please visit https://www.cyberteq.com/ and https://www.digitaloversight.ai/

