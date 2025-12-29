MobiLoud Launches AI-Powered Analytics Dashboard for Real-Time Mobile App Insights

MobiLoud helps ecommerce brands launch high-performance mobile apps A sample dashboard showing mobile app revenue metrics

New reporting features give ecommerce brands full visibility into app revenue, engagement, acquisition, and push notification performance.

When brands invest in a mobile app, they should be able to see, at a glance, how it’s performing and where it’s delivering ROI. That’s exactly what this launch enables.” — Pietro Saccomani

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecommerce mobile app builder MobiLoud announced the launch of its new AI-powered analytics dashboard, designed to give ecommerce brands real-time, actionable insights into how their mobile apps perform and how much incremental value they drive for the business.The new dashboard centralizes mobile app data into a single, intuitive view; eliminating the need for merchants to stitch together reports from multiple tools or rely on delayed, incomplete snapshots of performance.The result is a clear, real-time understanding of how a MobiLoud-powered mobile app contributes to revenue, engagement, retention, and overall business growth.The new analytics dashboard gives merchants a complete view of app performance in real time and access to a wide range of performance metrics, including:- App revenue and conversion performance- User engagement and retention metrics- User acquisition and growth trends- App performance vs. mobile website- Revenue and engagement by product- Push notification performance- Push notification engagement and performance by campaignBy bringing these metrics together, merchants can see not just what their app is doing, but how it fits into the broader ecommerce ecosystem and where it creates measurable lift.“Most brands know their app is important, but very few have a clear picture of why it performs better - or where it’s driving incremental growth,” said Pietro Saccomani, Founder and CEO of MobiLoud. “This dashboard changes that. It gives merchants real-time clarity on how their app impacts revenue, engagement, and retention, so they can make smarter decisions faster.”From Raw Data to Business IntelligenceUnlike basic analytics tools that focus on isolated metrics, MobiLoud’s new dashboard is designed to answer higher-level business questions, such as:- How much revenue is the app generating compared to the mobile website?- Which products perform best in the app?- How effective are push notifications compared to other retention channels?- How engaged are app users over time?By leveraging real-time data processing and visualization, MobiLoud ensures that insights are always current, accurate, and easy to interpret, without requiring merchants to be data experts.The dashboard is built for ecommerce operators, growth teams, and executives who need fast answers and clear signals - not complex spreadsheets. With AI-assisted insights and customizable views, teams can quickly identify trends, spot opportunities, and double down on what’s working.“This is about accountability and confidence,” added Saccomani. “When brands invest in a mobile app, they should be able to see - at a glance - how it’s performing and where it’s delivering ROI. That’s exactly what this launch enables.”For more information about MobiLoud and how it helps ecommerce brands launch mobile apps, visit https://www.mobiloud.com About MobiLoudMobiLoud is the best ecommerce mobile app builder for brands that need high-performance native apps, without rebuilding their store, sacrificing functionality from their website, or investing in costly custom development. Trusted by leading Shopify, Magento, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and custom ecommerce brands, MobiLoud delivers fully managed apps that drive higher conversion rates, stronger retention, and measurable revenue growth.

