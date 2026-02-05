MobiLoud Releases 'Top 25 Shopping Apps of 2025' Report, Naming Whatnot the #1 Shopping App of the Year

MobiLoud helps ecommerce brands launch high-performance mobile apps

TORONTO, CANADA, February 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ecommerce mobile app builder MobiLoud today announced the release of its Top 25 Shopping Apps of 2025 report, a data-backed analysis of the mobile shopping apps that drove the most growth, engagement, and sustained relevance over the past year.At the top of the list was live shopping app Whatnot, which MobiLoud ranked as the #1 shopping app of 2025.The report evaluates apps across download growth, engagement signals, category leadership, and consistency in the App Store and Google Play rankings. While established giants like Amazon, Temu, and Walmart maintained dominant positions, Whatnot emerged as the standout performer, combining explosive growth with unprecedented daily engagement.“Whatnot wasn’t just the fastest-growing shopping app of the year. It fundamentally changed how people shop on their phones,” said Pietro Saccomani, Founder and CEO of MobiLoud. “When users are spending an average of 80 minutes a day in a shopping app, you’re no longer competing with other stores. You’re competing with Netflix, TikTok, and YouTube, and winning.”Explosive Growth, High GMV and Category ExpansionAccording to the report, Whatnot saw 541% year-over-year download growth, reached $6 billion in gross merchandise value, and expanded far beyond its original collectibles niche into categories like fashion, food, luxury goods, and wholesale.MobiLoud attributes Whatnot’s top ranking to three key factors:1. Community-first commerce: Sellers are real people with followings, not anonymous storefronts2. Discovery-driven design: Users browse and stumble onto products instead of searching with intent3. Entertainment-led shopping: Live auctions turn commerce into habit-forming content“Whatnot proves that engagement is now the leading indicator of success in ecommerce,” Saccomani said. “The apps winning in 2025 weren’t just optimizing checkout flows and PDPs. They were building destinations people wanted to return to every day.”Beyond Breakouts: The Full Mobile Commerce LandscapeThe Top 25 Shopping Apps of 2025 report also highlights:- Resale platforms like Vinted and Depop reaching mainstream adoption, driven by affordability and sustainability- Quick commerce apps such as Blinkit redefining convenience with 10-minute delivery models- Discount marketplaces like Temu continuing to dominate global downloads through aggressive pricing and scale- Retail incumbents including Amazon, Walmart, and Target maintaining top positions through logistics and omnichannel strengthAcross categories, the report identifies a clear pattern: apps that prioritize retention, engagement, and mobile-native experiences consistently outperform those focused solely on transactions.What This Means for Ecommerce Brands“Most brands can’t - and shouldn’t - try to become the next Whatnot,” Saccomani added. “But they can apply the same principles: build mobile experiences that reward repeat usage, create reasons to come back, and treat mobile apps as a core retention channel, not an afterthought.”The findings reinforce a broader shift in ecommerce economics, where rising acquisition costs are pushing brands to invest more heavily in owned channels like mobile apps, push notifications, and loyalty-driven experiences.---About the ReportThe Top 25 Shopping Apps of 2025 report is based on data from Sensor Tower, Appfigures, Statista, and company disclosures, covering the period from January to December 2025. Rankings reflect performance across iOS and Android app stores, with a primary focus on the U.S. market and global context where relevant.About MobiLoudMobiLoud is the best ecommerce mobile app builder for brands who want to turn their existing websites into fully native iOS and Android apps without long development timelines or heavy engineering investment. Hundreds of brands use MobiLoud to drive higher engagement, retention, and lifetime value through mobile-first experiences and zero-cost push notifications.Learn more about MobiLoud at https://www.mobiloud.com Check out the full report on the top 25 shopping apps of 2025 at https://www.mobiloud.com/blog/top-shopping-apps-report

