Western Cape Mobility on road safety review

Between 15 and 21 December, in the midst of the Festive Season’s peak travel period, the Western Cape Mobility Department’s road safety review revealed continued pressure on the province’s road network.

During this period, 28 crashes were recorded across the province, resulting in the tragic loss of 30 lives. Alarmingly, 11 of those were pedestrians, once again highlighting pedestrian safety as a concern during the Festive Season.

Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement made 98 arrests, of which 56 accounted for driving under the influence of alcohol and 12 for possession of fraudulent documentation. A further 154 speeding offences were recorded, with the highest speed clocked at 161km/h in a 120km/h zone, placing all road users at risk.

To curb dangerous driving behaviour, Provincial Traffic Services implemented 196 integrated roadblocks, vehicle checkpoints and speed control operations across the Western Cape. During these operations, more than 30 000 vehicles were stopped and checked, and just over 10 000 fines were issued for a range of offences, including driver and vehicle fitness violations.

These operations form part of an intensified, coordinated festive season safety plan, delivered in close collaboration with local traffic authorities, South African Police Services, emergency medical services and other law enforcement partners, ensuring a visible and responsive presence on key routes and high-risk areas.

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku said the figures are a sobering reminder of the responsibility every road user carries. “While we are encouraged by the strong enforcement footprint and the dedication shown by our traffic officers, the loss of life on our roads is deeply concerning. Driving under the influence, excessive speeding and unsafe pedestrian behaviour are preventable causes of tragedy. We appeal to every motorist and pedestrian to make responsible choices so that families are not robbed of loved ones during this festive season.”

Chief Director: Traffic Management Maxine Bezuidenhout reaffirmed the commitment of traffic teams on the ground. “Our provincial traffic officers, together with local traffic and emergency partners, remain deployed across the Western Cape, day and night. Enforcement is firm, but our ultimate goal is not fines or arrests, it is saving lives. We urge motorists to slow down, remain sober behind the wheel, and be mindful of pedestrians, especially in busy urban and rural areas.”

As the festive season continues, the Mobility Department calls on residents and visitors to plan ahead, allow extra travel time, obey traffic laws and look out for one another.

Every journey matters. By travelling responsibly, we can ensure that everyone reaches their destination safely.

Media Queries:

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication

Western Cape Mobility Department

Tel: 021 483 9483

E-mail: Muneera.Allie@westerncape.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates